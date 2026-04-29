Rising Filmmaker Lucca Vieira Brings Neurodivergent Perspective to Global Screens with ‘The Midway Point’

Lucca Vieira, Brazilian-American filmmaker Sean Ryan Fox and Catharine Daddario in The Midway Point.

At just 23, the Brazilian-American Director prepares for a multi-territory launch of his star-studded debut feature this May

I want to tell stories about characters who feel alienated from the world around them.” — Lucca Vieira

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lucca Vieira, a 23-year-old Brazilian-American filmmaker who has been crafting stories since age eight, is set to release his debut feature film, The Midway Point , across all English-speaking countries on May 19th — distributed by Level 33 Entertainment. Written when he was 17 and directed at 20, the coming-of-age drama marks the arrival of a bold new voice in independent cinema - one that bridges the gap between raw personal experience and Hollywood-caliber production.The Midway Point follows a young neurodivergent teenager navigating a troubled romance with a likeminded classmate. The narrative is deeply personal for Vieira, who drew from his own experiences on the autistic spectrum to create a psychologically complex portrait of alienation and the quest for connection. Despite his youth, Vieira secured an elite cast for the project, including Golden Globe nominee Thora Birch (American Beauty), Julie Benz (Dexter), Academy Award Winner Wes Studi (The Last of the Mohicans), Catharine Daddario (IF), and Sean Ryan Fox (The Righteous Gemstones).Sean Ryan Fox and Catharine Daddario in The Midway Point.Vieira’s ascent has been rapid but methodical. At 16, his documentary Parkland: Stories from the Survivors garnered national festival attention, followed by his horror short Silhouette, which screened at over eight festivals across North America. His work is characterized by its focus on isolated characters and psychological depth, drawing inspiration from masters like Stanley Kubrick and David Cronenberg."I want to tell stories about characters who feel alienated from the world around them," says Vieira, who is already being hailed as a director to watch for Generation Z.Beyond the May 19th launch of The Midway Point, Vieira is currently developing his second feature project, the body horror, Shift . Described as a potential "new cult classic," the proof-of-concept short for Shift recently completed a successful festival run, including screenings at the Beverly Hills Film Festival and Dallas International Film Festival in April 2026. As he transitions from a self-taught teen creator to a professional force, Vieira’s unique perspective on truth and neurodiversity continues to set him apart in a crowded contemporary landscape.The Midway Point will be available for streaming in the U.S. and all English-speaking territories starting May 19th. For more information follow Lucca Vieira on Instagram For interview inquiries, please contact:t.pr agency | media@thaiseliasenpr.com

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