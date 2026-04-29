From Techno-Myths to Marilyn Monroe memoir: 'Made in Brasil' Festival reclaims the LA stage this May

Photo Credit: Carol Gherardi

Five solo artists launch radical "Cultural Intervention" at Highways Performance Space

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Made in Brasil” is a series of solo performances exploring immigrant identity, cultural memory and contemporary conversations that serves as a cultural intervention for the Brazilian voices often silenced in the Hollywood creative industry. Performed by five artists, the festival takes place on May 8 and 9, at Highways Performance Space, in Santa Monica. The festival is produced by Leopold Nunan and directed by Bia Oliveira with the desire to spotlight independent artists' solo works.“Made in Brasil - Solo Works” is designed as a dynamic two-night festival spotlighting Brazilian artists working at the intersection of theatre, performance art, and cultural identity. At a time when immigrant narratives are increasingly central to the American cultural landscape, the festival emerges as both platform and statement, positioning Brazilian artists not at the margins, but at the forefront of contemporary performance in LA.The community is invited to explore five distinct solo performances that reflect the urgency, complexity, and creative force of the Brazilian diaspora. Under Oliveira’s direction, the works embrace hybridity, by blending theatrical traditions, contemporary performance, and cross-disciplinary design. The result reflects the fluid identities of artists working across borders.More than a showcase, “Made in Brasil – Solo Works” serves as a cultural intervention, asserting the presence, diversity, and artistic rigor of Brazilian creators within Los Angeles’ theatre ecosystem. Festival Director Bia Oliveira said the performances embrace theatrical hybridity. "Brazilian artists in Los Angeles have long been producing powerful work without a unified platform," Nunan said. "This festival is about awareness."THE PROGRAMHosted by artist Andrea Ferraz, the evening unfolds as a curated journey through memory, identity, and transformation, weaving music, text, and theatrical experimentation. The lineup features:- Minotaur.exe: Described as a "techno-myth" solo, Nunan's performance merges ritual with digital dystopia.- Clarice and the Chicos: Bruna Fachetti performs a poetic play inspired by the works of Clarice Lispector and Chico Buarque.- 158 Steps: A multimedia exploration of memory and migration by Renato Fimene.- Marilyn Times: A layered, cross-cultural reimagining of Marilyn Monroe, performed by Bia Borin.EVENT DETAILSDates: May 8 and 9, 2026Location: Highways Performance SpaceTickets: $25 (available here) Produced by: Leopold NunanFestival Director: Bia OliveiraProducer & Fundraising: Andrea OliveiraAbout Made in BrasilMade in Brasil is a Los Angeles-based performance platform founded by Leopold Nunan. The 501(c)3 organization highlights the work of the Brazilian diaspora through theater, music, and multidisciplinary art.About the artistsBia Oliveira is a Brazilian director, writer, and cultural leader with over three decades of experience shaping contemporary theatre in Brazil and abroad. Her work bridges artistic excellence with social impact, mentoring generations of artists.Leopold Nunan is a Brazilian multidisciplinary artist based in Los Angeles whose work spans music, theatre, and performance art. As a producer and cultural ambassador, he is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices and building bridges between Brazil and the U.S. arts landscape.

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