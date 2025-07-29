Modius Partners with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to Deliver Next-Gen Data Center Infrastructure Management Solutions

Craig Compiano- CEO Modius Inc

Partnership integrates Modius’ DCIM platform with MHI’s technologies to boost efficiency, sustainability, and reliability in data centers worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modius Inc., a leading provider of Data Center Infrastructure Management ( DCIM ) solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries , Ltd. (MHI), a global leader in energy, smart infrastructure, and industrial machinery. This collaboration will integrate Modius’ OpenDataDCIM platform with MHI’s advanced power, cooling, and control technologies to deliver a comprehensive, next-generation solution for data center energy management.The partnership will enable data center operators to achieve enhanced visibility, operational efficiency, and optimized energy consumption. By combining Modius’ real-time monitoring and AI/ML-driven analytics with MHI’s cutting-edge engineering solutions, the joint offering will empower customers to proactively manage capacity, minimize downtime, and improve sustainability.“MHI’s global presence and alignment with our mission to drive efficiency, improve sustainability, and optimize performance in data centers make this collaboration a perfect fit,” said Craig Compiano, President of Modius Inc. “We are excited to work with MHI to deliver our DCIM solutions alongside their advanced technologies to customers worldwide.”MHI will integrate Modius’ OpenData platform into its One-stop Solutions Portfolio, enhancing its ability to provide real-time anomaly detection, proactive diagnostics, and actionable insights. This integration will allow MHI to offer digital services to both existing and new customers seeking to build next-generation data centers.“MHI is committed to delivering sustainable and energy-efficient data center solutions,” said Shin Gomi, Senior General Manager, DCEM at MHI. “With the addition of Modius’ DCIM platform to our digital solutions portfolio, we can offer enhanced visibility and proactive optimization to our customers, helping them achieve greater efficiency and reliability in their operations.”With over 250 deployments globally, Modius’ OpenData platform has earned a reputation for reliability and innovation, providing real-time insights that enable proactive capacity management and enhanced uptime. This partnership represents a shared vision between Modius and MHI to deliver innovative solutions that address the growing demand for efficiency, sustainability, and reliability in critical infrastructure.About Modius Inc.Modius Inc. is a leading provider of Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) solutions, offering real-time visibility and decision support for managing distributed equipment across data centers, telecommunications networks, and other critical facilities. The company’s flagship product, OpenData, is an edge-ready asset performance management platform designed to optimize the availability, capacity, and efficiency of critical infrastructure. For more information, visit Modius.com.About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world’s leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace, and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help realize a carbon-neutral world, improve quality of life, and ensure a safer world. For more information, visit MHI.com.

