Modius Appoints Industry Leader Val Milshtein to Its Board of Directors

Val Milshtein’s appointment enhances Modius’ leadership team and supports the growth of its real‑time DCIM platform across global data center and telco markets.

We are honored to welcome Val. His expertise in scaling digital infrastructure and his understanding of the technology will be invaluable as we deliver realtime operational intelligence to our clients” — Craig Compiano, President of Modius, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modius Inc., a leading provider of Data Center Infrastructure Management ( DCIM ) solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Val Milshtein to its Board of Directors. Mr. Milshtein joins at a pivotal time as Modius scales its OpenDataplatform across the global telecom and data center sectors.Mr. Milshtein brings over 30 years of experience in product development and systems integration. He has a proven record of building and transacting successful telecom businesses, including over ten acquisitions and integrations.“We are honored to welcome Val,” said Craig Compiano, President of Modius, Inc. “His expertise in scaling digital infrastructure and his understanding of the technology landscape will be invaluable as we deliver real-time operational intelligence to our clients.”Mr. Milshtein currently serves as the Chief Information & Technology Officer at Tract Capital. His appointment is uniquely significant as he has served as an executive leader at several major organizations that utilized the OpenData platform to manage mission-critical infrastructure. Prior to Tract Capital, he served as the CTO for Stack Infrastructure and previously held executive positions at Cologix, Level 3 Communications (Lumen), Genuity Solutions, and GTE.Reflecting on his experience as a Modius customer and his new role, Mr. Milshtein stated: “Modius delivers more than just a class‑leading DCIM software; they operate as an extension of the team. They took the time to internalize our enterprise architecture, then showed up to every implementation and commissioning milestone as an Owner’s Representative, advocating for our requirements, challenging configurations, and protecting long‑term operability. The result was a DCIM platform that fit our environment seamlessly and a partner we trusted in the data center as much as our own staff.Modius has established itself as a leader in the DCIM space, providing the critical visibility and integration that modern data centers and telecom providers need. I look forward to working with the leadership team.”For more information, visit www.modius.com About ModiusModius delivers real-time, scalable infrastructure management software purpose-built for critical facilities—from data centers to telecom, smart buildings, and beyond. Our flagship platform, OpenData, unifies operational and IT systems into a single pane of glass, empowering teams with actionable insights across power, cooling, environmental, and IT assets.By eliminating fragmented tools and enabling predictive analytics, capacity planning, and 3D visualization, Modius helps operators master both white and gray space with confidence.Trusted by global leaders, our solutions drive uptime, efficiency, and ROI—don't just monitor your infrastructure, master it with Modius OpenData.

