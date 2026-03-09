YOUNHA Releases Her First Remake Album, SUB CHARACTER

Photo Credit: C9 Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- YOUNHA has released her first remake album, SUB CHARACTER. Promotions for this release began with her pre-release single “계절범죄 (Seasonal Crime)” on February 2nd, and with this release, YOUNHA wishes to share more of her personal taste with her listeners by showcasing her own artistry on these beloved tracks.“I’m very excited to introduce amazing songs, and I believe you’ll enjoy the album more if you compare similar yet different charms from the original songs while listening to it. There are many talented musicians with transparent sensibilities, so I hope musicians who are truly passionate for music, including myself, will expand their stages even further. SUB CHARACTER is a story about us who are looking for meaning within the most ordinary days, across languages and borders.” - YOUNHAThe remake album is made up of four tracks: “계절범죄 (Seasonal Crime)” (original singer: Miiro), “Sub Character” (original singer: wizu), the title track “염라 (Karma)” (original singer: 달의하루 [Dareharu]), and “Skybound” (original singer: KARDI). “계절범죄 (Seasonal Crime)” conveys the message that every moment and memory we experience in life is priceless. “Sub Character” depicts the confusion between jealousy and admiration one feels for another who is considered the “main character,” leading the narrator of the song to think that they want to be just like that main character. The title track, “염라 (Karma),” expresses the vanity of being forgotten, the fear of disappearance, and the cycle of karma. Its Korean title, “염라”, represents King Yama, or the King of the Underworld, who symbolizes the constant cycle of life and death. The album closes with “Skybound,” which is about being on a journey toward a bigger world and not caring what others think. Ahead of the album release, the music videos for “계절범죄 (Seasonal Crime)” and “Sub Character” were shared on YOUNHA’s official YouTube channel on March 4th and 6th KST, respectively.SUB CHARACTER is YOUNHA’s first album since the release of her seventh full-length album, GROWTH THEORY (September 2024), which was released to celebrate her 20th debut anniversary. Earlier this year, YOUNHA met with fans through the 빛나는 겨울(Glistening Winter) concert. All tickets for 12 shows were sold out in minutes after general ticket sales opened, proving high anticipation and support for the artist’s music from her fandom, Y.HOLICS. Along with the remake album, there will be a fourth music video that fans and listeners can look forward to.ABOUT YOUNHAYOUNHA is a Korean solo singer-songwriter under C9 Entertainment. She debuted in Japan on September 1, 2004, with the single “Yubikiri.” Her second Japanese single, “Houkiboshi,” was released in 2005 and included on the soundtrack of the anime series Bleach. The track debuted on the Oricon daily chart at #18 and peaked at #12, giving the nickname of ‘Oricon Comet’ to the artist as she was the second Korean artist, after BoA, to break into the Oricon top 20. On December 4, 2006, she debuted in Korea with the single album, Audition. In 2007, she released her first full-length Korean album with the title track “Password 486,” which garnered huge attention and scored six music show wins and four Rookie of the Year awards. In 2023, YOUNHA won Song of the Year at the 20th Korean Music Awards with her hit song “사건의 지평선 (Event Horizon).”

윤하(YOUNHA) - "염라" (Karma)” Music Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.