Austral Construction delivers two hospitals in Congo-Brazzaville

Units inaugurated in the cities of Ouesso (L) and Sibit (R). (Photos: Press release)

The project provides quality healthcare to the country’s population and plans to deliver two additional new units later this year

BRAZZAVILLE, CONGO-BRAZZAVILLE, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expanding access to healthcare is one of the most crucial pillars for a country’s social development. In the Republic of Congo (Congo-Brazzaville), the delivery of two new hospitals represents a structural advancement for thousands of people living far from major urban centers, who until now faced significant limitations in accessing specialized medical care. Austral Construction, a company of the Adone Holding group, completed the delivery of two hospitals in the Republic of Congo in December. The company has been operating in the country since 2010. The projects are part of the government program “Health for All,” a strategic initiative aimed at expanding and modernizing the hospital network across several regions of the country.The Sibiti and Ouesso units were delivered to the population. Located 300 kilometers west of Brazzaville, the Sibiti hospital serves approximately 40,000 inhabitants. The facility includes 210 beds, high-complexity equipment — such as CT scanners and MRI machines — a fully equipped laboratory, a blood bank, a medical gas production facility, adult and neonatal ICUs, and a fully equipped surgical center.The Ouesso hospital, located 800 kilometers from the capital near the border with Cameroon and the Central African Republic, will serve approximately 80,000 inhabitants. The unit has the same bed capacity and technological infrastructure as the Sibiti hospital, ensuring a high standard of care and medical-hospital support.“The units were designed to provide excellent care to the population, expanding access to essential health services and strengthening the country’s hospital network,” says Leonardo Belussi, CEO of Austral Construction, a subsidiary of Adone Holding. “We are delivering the most advanced cutting-edge medical technology. The completion of these two units reinforces our commitment to building strategic infrastructure projects that contribute to the country’s social and structural development, while also generating significant local employment,” the executive adds.The expansion of the hospital network began in 2022 with the delivery of units in Pointe-Noire and the capital Brazzaville, both equipped for oncology treatment. In addition to the infrastructure, Austral promotes the training of healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, and assistants, contributing to the strengthening of the public system.“This is a structuring investment that increases the installed capacity of the healthcare system and decentralizes care, bringing higher-complexity services to strategic regions of the country,” notes Belussi. According to the executive, there are still significant opportunities both in healthcare and in basic infrastructure projects, such as industrial water collection and supply systems, which can have a direct impact on the quality of life and socioeconomic development of the regions served.New unitsTwo other hospitals — in Impfondo and Kinkala — are scheduled to be inaugurated by the end of this year, each with 210 beds. Located in the far north of the country, 800 kilometers from the capital, the Impfondo hospital will serve around 55,000 inhabitants. To date, 65% of the construction has been completed, with an expected creation of approximately 500 direct jobs and 1,500 indirect jobs.In Kinkala, 75 kilometers from Brazzaville, the new hospital unit will benefit about 50,000 inhabitants. Currently, more than 60% of the construction has been carried out, and the project anticipates creating 500 direct jobs and 1,100 indirect jobs. “This is a forward-looking project that expands the population’s access to high-quality healthcare services,” emphasizes the CEO.Health for All ProgramThe government program “Health for All” provides treatments, surgeries, and medications, while also investing in the training and qualification of doctors and nurses for the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of diseases such as AIDS and malaria.The project also included the construction of specialized wards at the Central Hospital of Brazzaville and the Hospital of Pointe-Noire, initially intended to serve the population during the COVID-19 pandemic and which now strengthen and expand the services offered to the population.This is an essential program that is transforming the healthcare delivery model, increasing access more equitably, raising the standard of service quality, and establishing solid foundations for social development.“We play an important role in the country’s development, which is a source of great satisfaction for the company,” notes Leonardo Belussi. “The future looks promising, with significant challenges in healthcare and in basic infrastructure projects, such as the installation of industrial wells in major urban centers to immediately address water supply issues,” concludes the executive.About Austral ConstructionAustral Construction is a subsidiary of Adone Holding and operates in construction and infrastructure development, with a presence in Congo-Brazzaville since 2010. The company specializes in civil, industrial, and hospital projects, as well as other works such as building factories, drilling water wells, and implementing socio-economic infrastructure in the African country.

