WDE Seeks Public Comment on 2026 WY State Performance Indicators for CTE

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) is seeking public comment on the proposed secondary and postsecondary indicators within the Wyoming State Plan for the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act (Perkins V). The act provides federal funding for career and technical education in Wyoming. Submit Public comment online, virtually, or by mail between March 12 and April 11.

The Wyoming State Performance Indicator goals are set each year using the most recent data available. The WDE has finalized the 2024-25 data and has updated the plan’s goals for public review.

In addition to the online form, stakeholders can provide input during the following virtual public comment sessions:

Comments can also be submitted via mail to:

Dr. Michelle Aldrich

Wyoming Department of Education

122 W. 25th St. Suite E200

Cheyenne, WY 82002

Media Contact:

Linda Finnerty, Chief Communications Officer

307-777-2053

linda.finnerty@wyo.gov