WDE Seeks Public Comment on Tydings Waiver for 21st Century Community Learning Centers

The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) is seeking public comment regarding a request to the U.S. Department of Education for a “Tydings Waiver” for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) program. Submit Public comment online or by mail by March 1.

The WDE is requesting permission to extend the period of availability for the remaining 21st CCLC funds for fiscal years 2022 and 2023 until September 30. This waiver is a procedural step that allows the WDE and its subgrantees to fully utilize approximately $109,831.74 in remaining federal funds. Approval of this waiver will ensure these funds continue to support out-of-school time programming for Wyoming students rather than reverting to the federal treasury.

The full draft of the waiver request for FY 2022 and FY 2023, including fiscal details and justification.

Comments can be mailed to:

Wyoming Department of Education

Attn: Rosemary McBride

122 W. 25th St, Suite E200

Cheyenne, WY 82002

