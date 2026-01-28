WDE Announces Special Monitoring of Sweetwater County School District #1

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) today announced it will initiate a special monitoring process of special education practices and procedures at Sweetwater County School District #1 (SCSD #1). This system-wide investigation, scheduled to take place onsite from February 23-27, 2026, aims to ensure the district is meeting federal and state requirements to provide required support for students with disabilities.

Under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), the WDE is federally mandated to supervise and enforce the implementation of special education statutes across the state.

This monitoring is being initiated in response to recent findings of noncompliance identified through official state complaints, as well as concerns raised by parents, staff, and public reports.

“I give great deference to locally elected school district trustees when it comes to local district governance. However, there are times when the state must step in, and this is one of those times,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder. “We have received multiple formal and informal concerns and watched the media reports. It is my responsibility under the Wyoming Constitution, federal law, and other state laws to ensure special education services are delivered properly to the residents of this community and assist the school district in moving toward a successful resolution of the situation.”

The special monitoring will assess five critical components of the district’s special education system: Parental Participation, IEP Implementation, Least Restrictive Environment, Staff Credentials, and Student Privacy.

The process will include interviews with administrators, school board members, and special education staff. A vital component of this review is community input. The WDE will host listening sessions specifically for parents and community members to share their perspectives and experiences regarding special education within the district.

The WDE remains committed to a collaborative approach, working alongside SCSD #1 leadership to resolve outstanding issues and achieve positive, long-term outcomes for Wyoming students and their families.

