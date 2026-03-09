2025 Global CEA Census Now Available for Download Through Agritecture and CEAg World Partnership

2026 Global CEA Census by Agritecture and CEAg World

The world’s largest global survey of controlled environment agriculture releases findings

WILLOUGHBY, OH, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEAg World, a Meister Media Worldwide media and events brand in the controlled environment space, and Agritecture, a top-tier advisory and agriculture consulting firm, announced today the 2025 Global CEA Census is available for download at CEAgWorld.com/Census.

Now in its fifth year, the world’s largest controlled environment agriculture (CEA) census is a collaboration between Meister Media’s CEAgWorld and Agritecture, drawing on data contributed by growers worldwide to create the industry’s most accurate and comprehensive benchmark.

“The 2025 Global CEA Census reflects an industry that has done the hard work of self-examination," said Henry Gordon-Smith, Founder and CEO of Agritecture. "What we're seeing is a sector that's moving from hype to evidence — growers, technology providers, and investors are demanding real data to guide real decisions. This Census delivers exactly that, and we're proud to help the industry navigate what comes next.”

The 2025 Global CEA Census report delves deep into the data behind the following findings:

• CEA is shifting from hype to discipline.

• Unit economics now define growth.

• Growers are favoring stable B2B revenue over risk.

• Capital rewards proven performance, not promises.

• AI is becoming core to operational resilience.

The report comes at an inflection point for controlled environment agriculture as technology becomes more accessible to organizations looking to enter or expand within the sector. Growers, solution providers, students, researchers and other industry stakeholders participated by sharing insights to help guide the sector’s next phase of growth.

“The CEA sector has been forced to mature quickly as new technologies are tested against economic reality,” said Kristin D. Zeit, Content Lead for CEAg World. “With vital global input from different corners of the industry’s ecosystem, which has been analyzed with care and precision, the Census has become one of the industry’s most valuable reality checks.”

The Global CEA Census was first launched in 2019 to understand the growth and potential of the industry and has since narrowed its focus and expanded its reach with the primary objective remaining the same: to map the growth, challenges and opportunities within the CEA sector across the globe. Last year's census had 450 participants across 75 countries provide their insights on technology and innovation adoption in the rapidly growing industry.

The full report is available for download at CEAgWorld.com/Census.

About Meister Media Worldwide

Meister Media Worldwide is a leading global agriculture media and events company, committed to cultivating a sustainable world through nearly 100 years of expertise. The company and its brands advance agricultural markets by providing print and digital media, events, data intelligence products, and custom business solutions. Meister Media Worldwide is based in Willoughby, OH, U.S., with locations in Beijing, China, and Mumbai, India. Learn more at meistermedia.com.

About CEAg World

CEAg World, a Meister Media Worldwide brand, serves as the hub for the global controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry, fostering connection, innovation and growth through diverse media platforms and in-person education and collaboration. Learn more at ceagworld.com.

About Agritecture

Founded in 2014 by Henry Gordon-Smith, Agritecture is a global leader in urban agriculture consulting, agtech planning, controlled environment agriculture (CEA), and sustainability-driven design. Its mission is to empower agriculture to adapt to climate change by using data-driven insights and innovative strategies for CEA systems, urban farms, and sustainable food projects. Agritecture has completed over 300 projects in over 60 countries, offering services like feasibility studies, technology selection, and business modeling. It also leads the Global CEA Census. Agritecture aims to accelerate climate-smart agriculture and build a more sustainable global food system. More information is available at www.agritecture.com.

