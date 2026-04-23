CEAg World Emerges as the Grower-First Event Defining the Future of Greenhouse Produce

CEAg World Conference and Expo Meister Media Worldwide

Focused, High-Value Experience Designed to Solve Real Operational Challenges in Controlled Environment Agriculture

Everything we build for CEAg World starts with one question: What can growers take back and use right away?” — Kristin D. Zeit, Group Content Lead, CEAg World

WILLOUGHBY, OH, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when controlled environment agriculture is evolving rapidly—and growers are under increasing pressure to do more with less—CEAg World is redefining what an event can do for the industry.

Taking place Nov. 10–11, 2026, in Charlotte-Concord, N.C., CEAg World is not a traditional trade show. It is a highly curated, grower-first gathering designed to prioritize meaningful connections, practical learning and real business outcomes over scale.

Hosted by Meister Media Worldwide, with over 90 years of service to America’s produce growers, CEAg World brings together a targeted community of greenhouse growers, vertical farm operators, and open-field farmers ready to expand their operations. The experience is intentionally designed around how growers actually grow their businesses through peer-to-peer exchange, hands-on discussion, and direct access to practical solutions that can be implemented immediately.

CEAg World stands apart from large-scale agriculture and ag tech events by focusing exclusively on the realities produce growers face when leveraging controlled environment systems to grow their business, delivering a more focused, high-value experience built around grounded conversations and real operational outcomes.

“Everything we build for CEAg World starts with one question: What can growers take back and use right away?” said Kristin D. Zeit, Group Content Lead, CEAg World and Greenhouse Grower. “This event is about delivering practical, proven solutions—from climate and inputs to labor and distribution—so operations can run smarter and more profitably.”

The conference program features grower-led, practitioner-driven sessions focused on the most pressing operational challenges, including climate control, nutrient management, lighting strategies, labor optimization, and farm economics. Interactive discussions will give growers and operators the opportunity to exchange insights and problem-solve with peers facing similar production realities.

The expo floor connects attendees directly with leading suppliers and technology providers supporting indoor and protected agriculture. Attendees can explore solutions firsthand through live demonstrations, product showcases and one-on-one conversations with experts.

CEAg World is intentionally designed to connect decision-makers—bringing together growers, operators, researchers and solution providers in an environment where meaningful business relationships can develop quickly.

Located in the Charlotte–Concord region, the event is rooted in a rapidly growing CEA hub that represents some of the greatest near-term opportunity for industry expansion, while remaining easily accessible to growers across the U.S. and Canada.

“As a grower, I learned a ton about how to better position my products to wholesalers and retailers, which will help our business grow even more in 2026. I talked with people in my industry I've looked up to for years. It was eye-opening to hear firsthand how they solved problems I struggle with and get their perspective on how to improve. There was no gatekeeping; only farmers wanting to help one another.” Garrett Corwin, Owner, Piedmont Microgreens, on the 2025 CEAg World Conference & Expo.

“The CEAg World team prioritized bringing quality people to the conference. Meeting high-caliber company owners and potential buyers like Whole Foods produce managers is a milestone for any grower.” Renato Zardo, Director of Growing, Great Lakes Growers

Registration and exhibit booth sales are now open. For more information or to register, visit CEAgWorld.com/events/. Organizations interested in exhibiting should contact Ron Trznadel mailto:rtrznadel@meistermedia.com. Media inquiries and credential requests can be directed to eventinfo@meistermedia.com

“We were very happy with the quality of the show and the number of growers in attendance. We're confident the time and money spent were a good investment that we'll reap over the coming months.” Nathanael Dannenberg, Head of Business Development, Zayndu.

About Meister Media Worldwide

Meister Media Worldwide is a leading global agriculture media and events company, committed to cultivating a sustainable world through nearly 100 years of expertise. The company and its brands advance agricultural markets by providing print and digital media, events, data intelligence products, and custom business solutions. Meister Media Worldwide is based in Willoughby, OH, U.S., with locations in Beijing, China, and Mumbai, India. Learn more https://www.meistermedia.com/

About CEAg World

Meister Media Worldwide’s newest brand, serves as the hub for the global controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry, fostering connection, innovation and growth through diverse media platforms and in-person education and collaboration. Learn more at https://www.ceagworld.com

CEAg World Conference and Expo Registration Now Open!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.