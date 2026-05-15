2026 Apple Grower of the Year Announced Robert 'Bobby' Brown III Honored for Commitment to Advancing the Apple Industry

Apple Grower of the Year

Robert “Bobby” Brown III honored for leadership, resilience and commitment to advancing the apple industry

WILLOUGHBY, OH, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a year defined by resilience and renewal, the Apple Grower of the Year program honors a grower whose story reflects both.

Extending a long line of industry standouts, American Fruit Grower® and Western Fruit Grower®, publications of parent company Meister Media Worldwide, announce Robert “Bobby” Brown III, owner of Orchard Dale Fruit Co., in Waterport, NY, as the 2026 Apple Grower of the Year. Brown is the 38th recipient of the prestigious award, presented annually and sponsored by Valent U.S.A. since 2015.

An eighth-generation grower, Brown represents both the deep-rooted heritage and forward-looking innovation that define today’s apple industry. His family’s farm dates back to 1804, and under his leadership, it continues to evolve through the adoption of advanced production practices, collaborative research, and strong industry engagement.

“In an industry filled with amazing stories of multi-generational apple families, eighth-generation grower Bobby Brown and the farm established in 1804 stand out,” says Jim Bair, president and CEO of the U.S. Apple Association. “But Bobby is not one to rest on family laurels. His support for research, IFT, and food safety prove his commitment to the industry and his fellow growers.”

Resilience Through Challenge

Brown’s recognition follows a particularly challenging 2025 season marked by extreme weather conditions, including heat, hail, and drought, as well as the personal loss of his father. Despite these obstacles, Brown demonstrated resilience, producing high-quality fruit and maintaining strong leadership within his operation and the broader industry.

“Bobby serves as a role model for the entire apple industry,” says Michael Keller, sustainable agriculture specialist with Valent U.S.A. “He is always one of the first people to step up when challenges arise and is committed to ensuring the future of New York-grown apples.”

A Leader in Innovation and Collaboration

A graduate of Cornell University, Brown has built a reputation for embracing innovation and sharing knowledge with fellow growers. He has been an early adopter of precision technologies, including advanced crop load management tools, imaging systems, and improved spray practices, helping set new standards for efficiency and fruit quality.

His collaborative approach extends across the industry. Brown works closely with Cornell researchers, extension specialists, conservation agencies, and fellow growers, often serving as a resource and mentor. His commitment to continuous improvement, environmental stewardship, and employee development has made Orchard Dale Fruit Co. a model operation in the Lake Ontario Fruit Belt.

That collaborative spirit is something Brown values deeply. “Everybody’s pretty much a big family in the industry,” he says. “We all like to help each other out, pat each other on the back.”

Beyond his farm, Brown is actively involved with several organizations, including Yes! Apples and the Next Big Thing Cooperative, supporting the advancement and marketing of premium apple varieties while helping strengthen the position of New York-grown fruit.

Recognizing Industry-Wide Excellence

In addition to naming Brown as the overall Apple Grower of the Year, the program also recognizes outstanding regional honorees who exemplify excellence in apple production across the country:

• East Region: Mark Russell and Jill MacKenzie, Two of Clubs Orchard (Appleton, NY)

• Midwest/Mountain States Region: Allen Teach, Sunrise Orchards (Gays Mills, WI)

• West Region: William and Angell Clark, Diamondback Acres (Chelan, WA)

Together, these growers highlight the innovation, adaptability, and leadership driving the apple industry forward across diverse growing regions.

The American Fruit Grower® Apple Grower of the Year Award, presented annually by American Fruit Grower and Western Fruit Grower, honors apple growers who have gone beyond the confines of the orchard and have, through their involvement and leadership, made a real impact on the apple industry. Learn more at GrowingProduce.com.

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About American Fruit Grower®

Meister Media Worldwide’s flagship publication, as well as its oldest, American Fruit Grower® magazine, is the trusted brand that producers depend on to grow their crops and their profits. American Fruit Grower® and Western Fruit Grower® reach producers, shippers, and other influencers who serve the fresh and processing markets for deciduous fruit, citrus, grapes, berries, and nuts. Learn more at GrowingProduce.com.

About Meister Media Worldwide

Meister Media Worldwide is a leading global agriculture media and events company, committed to cultivating a sustainable world through nearly 100 years of expertise. The company and its brands advance agricultural markets by providing print and digital media, events, data intelligence products, and custom business solutions. Meister Media Worldwide is based in Willoughby, OH, U.S., with locations in Beijing, China, and Mumbai, India. Learn more at meistermedia.com.

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