Meister Media Named National Finalist for 2026 Azbees Awards and Received Honors in Four Regional Categories

Meister Media Worldwide 2026 Azbee Awards of Excellence

American Fruit Grower, American Vegetable Grower, CropLife and Greenhouse Grower recognized by the American Society of Business Press Editors

WILLOUGHBY, OH, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meister Media Worldwide (MMW), the leading agriculture media and events company, has been named a national finalist for the 2026 Azbees Awards of Excellence by the American Society of Business Press Editors (ASBPE) for editorial content in American Fruit Grower:

• Inside the State of the Fruit Industry

Award: Regional Gold Award

American Fruit Grower

Contributors: Thomas Skernivitz, Senior Content Specialist; Melinda Taschetta-Millane, Group Editor; Susan Duffy, Graphic Designer

Category: Print > Special Issue or Supplement > Heartland

In addition to securing a national finalist placement, MMW took home two gold, a bronze and a silver award during the regional awards from the American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE) on April 16.

MMW brands receiving honors included American Fruit Grower, American Vegetable Grower, CropLife Media Group, and Greenhouse Grower recognized for their special issue coverage, state of the industry coverage, special print issue, and company profile.

• Voices From the Field

Award: Regional Gold Award

American Vegetable Grower

Contributors: Carol Miller, Content Lead; Michele Katsaris, Content Specialist; Susan Duffy, Graphic Designer

Category: Print > State of the Industry > Heartland

• ESA Technical Guide

Award: Regional Bronze Award

CropLife Media Group

Contributors: Eric Sfiligoj, Editor; Lara Sowinski, Group Editor; Dan Jacobs, Senior Editor; Kim Henderson, Art Director

Category: Print > Special Issue or Supplement > Heartland

• Wojo’s Greenhouse Employees Go All in With Stock Ownership Plan

Award: Regional Silver Award

Greenhouse Grower

Contributors: Brian Sparks, Editor; Tyler Hatch, Senior Graphic Designer

All Content > Group or Company Profile > Heartland

The regional awards, featuring publications from Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia, are highly competitive, with over 740 entries received across all regions in 2026. The awards recognize excellence in reporting, editing and design across business-to-business, trade, association and professional publications.

ASBPE is the professional association for full-time and freelance editors, writers, art directors, and designers employed in the business, trade, and specialty press. The 2026 National Azbees Awards of Excellence will take place virtually on May 14.

More information on MMW and its brands including American Fruit Grower, American Vegetable Grower, CropLife Media Group and Greenhouse Grower are available on meistermedia.com.

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About Meister Media Worldwide

Meister Media Worldwide is a leading global agriculture media and events company, committed to cultivating a sustainable world through nearly 100 years of expertise. The company and its brands advance agricultural markets by providing print and digital media, events, data intelligence products, and custom business solutions. Meister Media Worldwide is based in Willoughby, OH, U.S., with locations in Beijing, China, and Mumbai, India. Learn more at meistermedia.com.

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