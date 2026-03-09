Submit Release
Important Reminder About Your IowaWORKS Account

As an IowaWORKS user, you are responsible for maintaining your own username and password. Make sure to store your credentials in a safe place!

From filing weekly claims to applying for jobs to completing reemployment activities – your IowaWORKS account is the key to finding success. Having your login information ready helps you stay focused on your next steps into the workforce.

If you need assistance with your IowaWORKS credentials: 

