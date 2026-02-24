New VR Town Hall Series: Understanding Workforce Services for Iowans with Disabilities
Iowans with disabilities make up a significant and often underestimated portion of our state’s talent pool. Ensuring they have access to meaningful employment opportunities not only strengthens their own individual independence, but it also drives new growth across Iowa’s economy.
A new series of town halls aims to help various stakeholders and the public better understand the full range of services that are making a difference for this critical area of the workforce.
The VR Town Hall series will feature updates from both Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services and the Iowa Department of the Blind, who together partner on the many programs that together improve disability employment across the state. Each townhall will focus on a specific program area.
2026 VR Town Hall Dates
Hosted by Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services and the Iowa Department of the Blind
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.