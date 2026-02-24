Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,129 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,239 in the last 365 days.

New VR Town Hall Series: Understanding Workforce Services for Iowans with Disabilities

Iowans with disabilities make up a significant and often underestimated portion of our state’s talent pool. Ensuring they have access to meaningful employment opportunities not only strengthens their own individual independence, but it also drives new growth across Iowa’s economy. 
 
A new series of town halls aims to help various stakeholders and the public better understand the full range of services that are making a difference for this critical area of the workforce. 
 
The VR Town Hall series will feature updates from both Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services and the Iowa Department of the Blind, who together partner on the many programs that together improve disability employment across the state. Each townhall will focus on a specific program area.

2026 VR Town Hall Dates

Hosted by Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services and the Iowa Department of the Blind

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New VR Town Hall Series: Understanding Workforce Services for Iowans with Disabilities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.