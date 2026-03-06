March 10, 2026 Work-Based Learning Webinar: Incorporating Industry-Recognized Credentials into Work-Based Learning

Incorporating Industry-Recognized Credentials into Work-Based Learning

March 10, 2026

3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Register for the Webinar (Zoom) Work-based learning provides opportunities for high schools and community colleges to integrate industry-recognized credentials (IRCs) into courses and programs. Join Iowa Workforce Development and the Iowa Department of Education to learn about which types of work-based learning are best suited for alignment with IRCs and how to integrate these credentials into existing and new work-based learning programs.

