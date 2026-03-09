TECH5 Sets a New Global Benchmark in Biometric Identification Speed and Accuracy

GENEVA, GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TECH5 , an innovator in the field of biometrics and digital identity, sets a new global benchmark in fingerprint biometric identification speed and accuracy with its latest fingerprint 1:N matching algorithm evaluated in the NIST FRIF TE 1:N testing. The company achieved unprecedented performance and identification speed while ranking among the leading vendors in accuracy.With its National ID and Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) deployments, TECH5 has a strong focus on civil identity systems used in national ID programs worldwide. In this latest evaluation, its fingerprint recognition technology ranks among the top-performing algorithms globally in the Class B dataset, which most closely represents real-world national ID deployments.On a gallery of five million fingerprint records, TECH5’s mean search time was reported as 0.0 seconds, indicating matching speed in the millisecond range. The next fastest algorithm demonstrated a mean search time of approximately 3.7 seconds per search, while other participating algorithms showed speeds ranging between 5 and 130 seconds on the same databases.Such speed becomes even more critical when performing 1:N searches in national ID databases containing hundreds of millions or even billions of identities, where faster identification significantly improves the efficiency of critical operations.“I am very proud of our research team, which achieved the seemingly impossible by delivering not only one of the fastest fingerprint identification algorithms in the world, but making it so fast that even NIST reported its matching speed as 0.0 seconds. This makes TECH5 one of the fastest biometric identification algorithms ever evaluated at national ID scale,” commented TECH5’s Co-Founder, Chairman, and CTO, Rahul Parthe. “We are witnessing a moment when industry benchmarks are shifting from seconds to milliseconds — much like Olympic sports — demonstrating that it is still possible to unlock greater results when a company continuously invests in R&D and works every day to improve its technology and provide customers and partners around the world with the best possible matching algorithms and platforms.”For governments and operators of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), these results translate directly into lower infrastructure requirements, reduced operational costs, and significantly higher transaction throughput. The combination of high accuracy and extremely fast identification enables more inclusive national identity systems, supports large-scale digital services, and allows countries to expand their digital ecosystems through incremental and sustainable investments.TECH5 is already deploying this latest fingerprint matching algorithm within its T5-OmniMatch ABIS (Automated Biometric Identification System) as both a standalone platform and as part of the company’s broader Digital Public Infrastructure offering, available to partners and customers worldwide.TECH5’s latest NIST results can be seen via this link

