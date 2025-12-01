Honduras Launches National Digital ID and Trust Framework on TECH5’s DPI Platform, Setting a Replicable Model for LATAM

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Republic of Honduras has launched a national Digital ID program and trust framework built on TECH5’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) platform, establishing a reusable blueprint for secure, inclusive, and interoperable digital services across Latin America.Announced by the Government of Honduras on November 26, the rollout includes Bien, a government-sponsored super-app with a digital identity wallet based on W3C Verifiable Credentials. Designed to scale to Honduras’ entire population, the program places trusted digital identity at the core of the country’s digital transformation — anchored by the biometric databases of the National Registry (RNP) and the Immigration Authority (INM).After this launch, citizens of Honduras will have access to:• Four digital credentials in the Bien wallet: National ID, Foreign Resident ID permit, Driving Permit, and Firearms Permit.• Biometric access to the wallet and credentials by the holder, ensuring strong identity assurance for everyday use.• Immediate use cases: eKYC, enable digital document signing, and Single Sign-On (SSO) for frictionless access to public and private services.The ecosystem is powered by T5-OmniTrust , TECH5’s standards-based DPI platform that adheres to SSI principles to establish trust between ecosystem participants and provides end-to-end wallet infrastructure for onboarding, credential issuance, management, and presentation. KeyShare and the NFID foundation verifiable registries provide decentralized trust. T5-AirSnap contactless face and fingerprint capture and T5-OmniMatch technologies are used for onboarding and verification. Offline-verifiable credentials via T5-Cryptograph enable secure storage and selective disclosure of citizens’ data, extending reliability to low-connectivity settings, which is crucial for inclusion. RNP and INM biometric systems are used as the program’s trust anchors and underpin the issuance quality and downstream authentication.The T5-OmniTrust platform adheres to all relevant (W3C, ISO) global standards to ensure interoperability, non-vendor locking, privacy, and security. Additionally, the platform is designed to go beyond many developed country implementations to provide access to people without smart phones.The government and TECH5 are working towards leveraging the inbuilt capabilities of the platform to integrate payment rails to enable payments across the entire ecosystem—citizens, merchants and enterprises, government agencies, banks and financial institutions, and multilateral/NGO partners—to unlock digital commerce and service delivery at national scale.Gerardo Pacheco, CEO at International Technology Group, says “The implementation of this project that improves the Republic of Honduras’ journey towards digital transformation, goes along with one of the main values of our company: Innovation. We are proud to be working with Tech5 and its world-leading biometric technologies to establish a true DPI program that the rest of the region will want to emulate.”“We are delighted to see this innovation-driven National-level project happening. Honduras becomes a great example for other countries in Central and Latin America, showing how Digital ID can become an enabler for digital transformation,” said Jeremy James, VP Sales and Business Development for the CALA region at TECH5.Honduras’ approach offers a repeatable reference design for countries in LATAM seeking to accelerate digital transformation while protecting citizens’ data and respecting digital sovereignty:• Standards-first interoperability: Built on W3C Verifiable Credentials, enabling cross-ecosystem portability and future cross-border use.• Replaceable, non-locking architecture: Open-standards interfaces support component substitution without disrupting the ecosystem.• Inclusion by design: Offline-verifiable credentials and biometric wallet access extend reach to low-connectivity users and varied device profiles.• Public-private collaboration: A scalable partnership model—combining government trust anchors, local implementation capacity, and TECH5’s DPI rails.• Ready for value-added services: eKYC, SSO, and payments provide clear pathways to sustainable usage, economic participation, and service monetization.About the Honduras ProgramEarlier this year, TECH5 and local partner International Technology Group (ITG) were awarded the project. TECH5 delivered T5-OmniTrust, a comprehensive, standards-based platform to establish trust among ecosystem participants, along with wallet infrastructure enabling frictionless onboarding, credential lifecycle management, and privacy-preserving presentation.About TECH5GroupTECH5 is an international technology company founded by experts from the biometrics industry that focuses on developing disruptive biometric and digital ID technologies using AI and Machine Learning. TECH5 algorithms are consistently ranked in the top tier of NIST evaluations for face, fingerprint, and iris. TECH5 serves both government and private sectors with products powering Civil ID, Digital ID, Law Enforcement, and authentication solutions that deliver identity assurance for a broad range of use cases.Media ContactYulia Thomas, Chief Marketing Officer, TECH5E-mail: yulia.thomas@tech5-sa.comWebsite

