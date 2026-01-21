TECH5 Receives Multi-Million Euro Growth Funding from Salica Investments

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TECH5 , an innovator in the field of biometrics and digital identity, has secured a non-dilutive growth loan from Salica Investments . The financing will be used to expand TECH5’s market presence.Salica Investments represents a group of private market funds investing globally in equity and debt across complementary sectors and stages. Salica’s investment strategies span early- and later-stage ventures, secondary investments, and growth debt for dynamic, high-potential businesses.In 2025, TECH5 successfully implemented its Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) platform, T5-OmniTrust , in several countries, including Honduras, Papua New Guinea and Ethiopia, participated in pilot projects across other markets, and consolidated its position in the foundational ID, Telecom and Banking verticals with its core biometric stack. The company decided to raise growth funding to further solidify its market leadership.“With a financial institution like Salica as an investor, TECH5 gains additional momentum to accelerate its expansion into new geographies with our DPI and multi-biometric solutions,” – said Machiel van der Harst, CEO and Co-Founder of TECH5. “We firmly believe that our success in the DPI space last year marks only the beginning of much longer list of countries seeking to transform how they manage identity and payments and build a more inclusive digital world.”“We are delighted to support TECH5 as it enters its next phase of growth,” commented Ross Goodwin, Partner, Venture Debt at Salica Investments. “Salica focuses on backing innovators operating in attractive growth markets with the potential to deliver meaningful, long-term impact. TECH5’s differentiated technology platform, expanding international presence, and highly experienced management team were key factors in our decision to partner with the business.”

