3DR Labs and HeartLung AI Integrate Opportunistic AI Tools for Bone and Cardiac Health

3DR Labs + HeartLung AI

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3DR Labs, the nation’s largest and most trusted provider of 3D medical image post-processing, today announced a new partnership with HeartLung AI, an AI-enabled medical SaaS company focused on the early detection of heart disease, lung cancer, osteoporosis, and other diseases detectable on CT scans. This collaboration expands the growing ecosystem of 3DR’s AI Labs, an all-in-one solution for radiology workflow automation powered by state-of-the-art algorithms.HeartLung AI’s FDA-approved solution, AutoBMD™, enables clinicians to opportunistically screen for low bone density using routine CT scans. This AI-enabled bone densitometry is DEXA-equivalent and works with thoracic, abdominal, and pelvic CTs, automatically reporting Z- and T-scores to help identify osteoporosis and osteopenia with high accuracy.Osteoporosis is often referred to as a “silent disease,” as it may not cause any symptoms until a fracture occurs. Between 1990-2019, low bone mineral density contributed to more than 5.7 million related fractures worldwide. In the U.S., approximately one in two women and one in four men over the age of 50 will break a bone due to osteoporosis. By utilizing AutoBMD™, providers now have access to a report that estimates bone mass and predicts future fracture risk, enabling earlier interventions.In addition, HeartLung AI also offers AutoChamber™, an FDA-designated “Breakthrough” AI solution for detecting enlarged cardiac chambers and left ventricular hypertrophy – both of which are frequently asymptomatic yet can progress to late-stage heart failure, atrial fibrillation, or stroke. AutoChamber™ fills this critical diagnostic gap by automatically quantifying cardiac structures from imaging studies, providing radiologists and cardiologists with an extra layer of diagnostic support.“Offering clinically validated tools like AutoBMD™ and AutoChamber™ as part of 3DR’s AI Labs reflects our commitment to advancing early disease detection where it matters most,” stated Mike Jackman, CEO of 3DR Labs. “These solutions allow radiologists to identify osteoporosis and cardiac abnormalities before symptoms appear. That kind of early insight is critical in preventing fractures, reducing cardiac events, and ultimately improving patient outcomes.”“Our mission has always been to give clinicians the ability to detect disease earlier, using the imaging studies they are already ordering,” said Morteza Naghavi, MD, Founder of HeartLung AI. “Early detection not only helps reduce the long-term burden of fractures, heart failure, and other serious outcomes but also lowers healthcare costs by reducing late-stage diseases.”“We are confident this collaboration will enable physicians to access this useful technology for early detection of enlarged cardiac chambers and preventing heart failure,” said Dr. David Yankelevitz, Professor of Radiology at Ichan School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York.The collaboration underscores 3DR’s commitment to expanding AI Labs as a centralized hub for cutting-edge imaging AI, providing radiologists with streamlined access to best-in-class algorithms from multiple technology partners through a single, orchestrated platform.

