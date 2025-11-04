3DR Labs and Strings Drive Continued Innovation in Imaging with Automated Workflow Solutions

3DR Labs + Strings Official Logo

Collaboration streamlines communication and enhances efficiency for 3DR’s network of more than 1,800 clients

Together, we are not only enhancing communication and efficiency for today’s radiology professionals, but also laying the foundation for smarter, more connected healthcare systems.” — Jef Williams, General Manager, Strings

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3DR Labs, together with its wholly owned subsidiary Strings, deliver automated workflow solutions that simplify and strengthen communication across imaging departments. By connecting 3DR Labs’ nationwide team of radiologic technologists with Strings’ intelligent automation platform, healthcare organizations gain faster turnaround times, fewer manual touchpoints, and more consistent results.These solutions integrate seamlessly with existing hospital systems, eliminating redundant tasks, streamlining report delivery, and allowing radiologists and clinicians to focus on what matters most—patient care.Strings’ intelligent platform provides real-time application and infrastructure monitoring, optimization, and automation. By breaking down complex workflows into smaller, automated processes, Strings improves efficiency, reduces provider burnout, and supports the delivery of higher-quality patient care.“We’re taking another step forward in helping our clients focus on what matters most—patient outcomes—while minimizing administrative burdens,” said Mike Jackman, CEO of 3DR Labs. “Strings’ technology enables us to optimize communication and operations across our national network in ways that will make a meaningful impact.”About3DR Labs + Strings – Innovative. Trusted. Partner.3DRLabs and its wholly owned subsidiary, Strings, transform medical imaging and healthcare operations through advanced technology, intelligent automation, and trusted expertise. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, 3DR Labs provides continuous access to more than 300 expert radiologic technologists, cutting-edge imaging software, and AI-enabled workflow solutions. 3DR's AI Labs, a vendor-agnostic platform, connects imaging departments to a gateway of 3D workflow automation, delivering quality, speed, and efficiency across healthcare systems.Strings, a leader in AI-driven workflow orchestration, extends these capabilities by learning, predicting, and automating both human and data tasks. Purpose-built for healthcare, Strings empowers providers, IT teams, and administrators to streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve patient outcomes through predictive automation.Together, 3DR Labs and Strings deliver end-to-end innovation that enhances imaging operations, optimizes performance, drives smarter, faster, and better care delivery across the healthcare continuum.For more information, visit 3drlabs.com.

