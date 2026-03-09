E-Technologies Lab Inc Launches E-Tech Series LiFePO4 Battery for Golf Carts and Mokes

E-TECH Golf Cart Battery 72V LiFePO4 Battery LiFePO4 Battery 36V 105AH

FLORIDA'S E-TECHNOLOGIES LAB LAUNCHES REVOLUTIONARY 105 AMP HOUR LIFEP04 LITHIUM BATTERY for GOLF CARTS and MOKES

With our new 105 amp hour LiFePO4 battery, we're pushing the boundaries of what's possible in golf cart and Moke technology” — Ron Engelhorn

VENICE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E-Technologies Lab Inc, Florida’s leader in high-performance safe batteries, today announced the launch of its innovative E-Tech Series LiFePO4 Battery for golf carts and Mokes. Each kit includes a battery charger, an LCD monitor, and an app.

E-Tech Series lithium batteries are engineered and manufactured in Venice, FL. They are designed as a direct replacement for traditional golf carts and Moke batteries. This new E-Tech Series delivers unmatched power, longevity, and efficiency that elevate the standards for electric golf carts and Mokes everywhere on any course.

In addition to its impressive specs, E-Tech Series Batteries are engineered with the environment in mind. Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries are safer with an environmentally friendly signature compared to other lithium-ion batteries. With zero emissions and recyclable components, the E-Tech Series is a cleaner, greener choice for all golf carts and Mokes.



About E-Technologies Lab Inc:

Founded in Venice, FL, by the Adamowicz and Engelhorn families, E-Technologies is Florida’s first electric motorsports manufacturer.

Company Website:

https://e-technologieslab.com/

Media Contact:

Nick Engelhorn

Matt Engelhorn

E-Technologies Lab Inc.

https://e-technologieslab.com/contacts/

