E-Technologies Lab Inc Launches E-Tech Series LiFePO4 Battery for Golf Carts and Mokes
FLORIDA'S E-TECHNOLOGIES LAB LAUNCHES REVOLUTIONARY 105 AMP HOUR LIFEP04 LITHIUM BATTERY for GOLF CARTS and MOKES
VENICE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E-Technologies Lab Inc, Florida’s leader in high-performance safe batteries, today announced the launch of its innovative E-Tech Series LiFePO4 Battery for golf carts and Mokes. Each kit includes a battery charger, an LCD monitor, and an app.
E-Tech Series lithium batteries are engineered and manufactured in Venice, FL. They are designed as a direct replacement for traditional golf carts and Moke batteries. This new E-Tech Series delivers unmatched power, longevity, and efficiency that elevate the standards for electric golf carts and Mokes everywhere on any course.
In addition to its impressive specs, E-Tech Series Batteries are engineered with the environment in mind. Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries are safer with an environmentally friendly signature compared to other lithium-ion batteries. With zero emissions and recyclable components, the E-Tech Series is a cleaner, greener choice for all golf carts and Mokes.
About E-Technologies Lab Inc:
Founded in Venice, FL, by the Adamowicz and Engelhorn families, E-Technologies is Florida’s first electric motorsports manufacturer.
Company Website:
https://e-technologieslab.com/
Media Contact:
Nick Engelhorn
Matt Engelhorn
E-Technologies Lab Inc.
https://e-technologieslab.com/contacts/
Ronald Adamowicz
E-Technologies Lab Inc.
+1 941-376-6582
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
TikTok
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.