Florida's First e-Bike Manufacturer E-Technologies Lab Inc. Introduces Our Advanced Battery Management System BMS

Our new patent-pending BMS has been released on our first two models Z-Viper and Z-Python. Please visit our website for additional information.

E-Technologies Lab Inc. guarantees our electric bikes are the safest produced on the market. Our engineered battery management system (BMS) with its safeguards is installed on all our packs.” — Ron Engelhorn

VENICE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After two years of testing prototypes, E-Technologies Lab Inc. is releasing two of our advanced e-bikes with our new battery management system (BMS). Safety in lithium battery technology is the most important part of any e-bike, our new BMS is years ahead of the competition.

Z-VIPER FAT TIRE e-Bike Features:

• 4” Wide all Terrain Tires with Hydraulic Brakes

• 48V High Torque Brushless BAFANG Motor

• UL-Certified 48V 15Ah Removable Lithium-Ion Battery

• 5 Electric Riding Modes with 7 Speed Gears

• BUCKLOS Air-Suspension Front Forks

• Bicycgear Suspension Seat Post with Venzo Seat

• Impressive 60 - 80 Miles of Range

Z-PYTHON 27.5” Mountain e-Bike Features:

• 48V 16AH Samsung Lithium-Ion Removable Battery

• BAFANG 48V High-Torque Brushless Motor

• 5 Electric Riding Modes with 7 Speed Gears

• BUCKLOS Air-Suspension Front Forks

• GORIX Seat with Bicycgear Suspension Post

• BUCKLOS 4 Piston Hydraulic Brakes

• E-Technologies Lab BMS and Controller

All our electric motorsports products are designed and tested by our engineers in Venice, Florida. E-technologies Lab Inc. only manufactures high-quality, safe products; all our lithium packs contain LG or Samsung cells.

About E-Technologies Lab Inc:

Founded in Venice, FL, by the Adamowicz and Engelhorn families, E-Technologies is Florida's first electric motorsports manufacturer.

Company Website:

https://e-technologieslab.com/

Link to Indiegogo:

https://www.indiegogo.com/en/projects/e-technologies-lab-/electric-motorsports-viper-python-ebike-series?ref=homepage-spotlight-crowdfunding-campaign-started_2

Media Contact:

Nick Engelhorn

Matt Engelhorn

E-Technologies Lab Inc.

https://e-technologieslab.com/contacts/

Ronald Adamowicz

E-Technologies Lab Inc.

+1 941-376-6582

rona@e-technologieslabstore.com

