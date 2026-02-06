Florida’s First Electric Bike Manufacturer Introduces Our Z-Viper and Z-Python Series

Z-Viper and E-Python Series e-Bikes

E-Technologies Lab Inc. introduces the Z-Viper with 2000W Peak Power and the Z-Python with 2500W Peak Power.

The goal was to engineer a safe, powerful, and advanced e-bike people can trust and enjoy.” — Ron Engelhorn

VENICE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E-Technologies Lab Inc. today announced its pre-launch at Indiegogo, offering a $300 discount on Z-Viper and Z-Python Series e-Bikes. Designed by our team of experienced engineers, our first two model sets a new goal post for the e-bike industry. After two years of research and development, we are ready to release our e-motorsports lineup. Our advantage lies in our technology lab and manufacturing infrastructure in Venice, FL. All our lithium battery packs and patent-pending BMS are built in-house; we do not rely on third-party vendors. Our frames are produced in Asia and arrive bare; we paint each e-bike according to the customer’s options and install all our electronics and high-quality parts. We only use high-quality LG and Samsung lithium batteries in our packs.

E-Technologies Lab Inc. e-Bikes are manufactured in Venice, FL. We are the first e-Bike manufacturer in the US to build our own battery packs and patent BMS systems. The most important part of any e-Bike is the battery pack, safety, and performance. Building our own packs with high-quality cells allows us to offer our customers a safety guarantee no other company can match.

Founded in Venice, FL, by the Adamowicz and Engelhorn families, E-Technologies is Florida's first electric motorsports manufacturer.

