Explore Hamilton this March Break

HAMILTON, ON – March Break is the perfect time to get out, get active and discover something new. Across the city, families can enjoy a full week of fun – from drop-in recreation programs and interactive museum experiences to hands-on nature activities.

Recreation Programs

From March 16 to 22, 2026, additional drop-in swim, gym and skate programs will be offered at select City of Hamilton recreation centres, giving families more opportunities to keep moving and make memories.

For schedules and updates, visit: hamilton.ca/RecCentres.

Explore Hamilton Civic Museums

Hamilton Civic Museums offer interactive experiences that bring the city’s history and heritage to life. Free admission is available with a Hamilton Public Library (HPL) card. Each person over age five must present a physical or digital library card for free entry at each museum, except at the Hamilton Children’s Museum, where each person over age one requires a library card for free entry. All Hamilton Civic Museums will be open on Monday, March 16.

Library cardholders can also borrow a 14-day pass to the Art Gallery of Hamilton, providing free admission for up to four adults.

For museum schedules and updates, visit: hamiltoncivicmuseums.ca/museums and the museum’s social media channels.

To learn more about HPL card perks, visit: hpl.ca/LibraryCard.

Spring Discovery Days at Gage Park

Spring Discovery Days at the Gage Park Tropical Greenhouse invite families to explore Hamilton’s plant collection through guided tours, interactive scavenger hunts and behind-the-scenes access to the production greenhouse, with different educational and fun programming offered each day.

For full programming details, visit: hamilton.ca/SpringDiscoveryDays.

March Break Fun at Hamilton Public Library

Explore, create and discover at HPL’s 23 Branches and city-wide Bookmobile visits this March Break. Curious kids to creative teens can look forward to hands-on programming, creative experiences and special events and performers from March 14 to 22.

Visit www.hpl.ca/march-break for the daily events calendar.

Free Child’s PRESTO Card for Free HSR Travel

Children ages 6 to 12 can travel free on HSR, GO and Burlington Transit with a valid PRESTO card, available at every Hamilton Public Library (one per library card, while quantities last).

Details at hpl.ca/presto.

Cardboard Construction Challenge at Hamilton’s Farmer’s Market

The Hamilton’s Farmer’s Market is bringing back the March Break Cardboard Construction Challenge for 2026, guided by local artist Annie Webber. Throughout the week, kids and families are invited to help create a cardboard version of the market, using repurposed materials to recreate favourite vendor booths or dream up entirely new ones.

Learn more at hamiltonfarmersmarket.ca.

Hamilton is full of ways to make this March Break one to remember, with activities happening across the city for all ages and interests. Plan your week of fun and visit hamilton.ca/MarchBreak for the full lineup.