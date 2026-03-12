City and Hamilton Waterfront Trust announce next phase of waterfront transition

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton and Hamilton Waterfront Trust (HWT) will complete the planned transition of the HWT effective March 31, 2026, with all programming, services and assets transitioning fully to City of Hamilton operations beginning April 1, 2026, with no interruption to waterfront services.

Residents and visitors can expect the same waterfront programming and public access they enjoy today to continue under City management.

Protecting waterfront experiences residents value while strengthening long-term oversight

The Hamilton Waterfront Trust has played an important role in supporting projects and programming that expanded public access to the waterfront and contributed to the vibrancy of the city. As part of Council’s review of long-term governance and financial sustainability, the City determined that bringing waterfront operations fully under municipal management will strengthen oversight and ensure long-term stewardship of the waterfront.

“Hamilton’s waterfront is one of our city’s greatest shared assets - a place where residents gather, families spend time together, and visitors experience the best of our community,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. "Bringing waterfront operations fully under city management strengthens the long-term stewardship of this important public space. My focus remains on ensuring Hamiltonians continue to enjoy the waterfront experiences they value today while we protect and enhance this asset for future generations.”

Council initiated a comprehensive business model review in 2022 to examine the long-term governance and financial sustainability of the HWT. The review determined that bringing all waterfront operations under the City strengthens governance, improves financial oversight and allows waterfront services to be better integrated in existing municipal operations and future decisions.

“This transition brings consistency in governance, reporting and financial controls,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “Our focus now is ensuring a smooth operational transition so residents and visitors continue to enjoy the waterfront programming and experiences they value.”

“This is an important chapter in our City's history,” said Hamilton Waterfront Trust Chair Cameron Kroetsch. “Now that the Hamilton Waterfront Trust has completed its mandate and wrapped up its existing projects, it's time for it to be dissolved. All of the programming that Hamiltonians have come to expect will continue but will be managed by the City. The City, which already operates parks and other waterfront amenities, will now be in a position to deliver programming and services across the entire waterfront more efficiently and cost-effectively."

The City and the Hamilton Waterfront Trust thank current and former staff, volunteers and partners whose dedication over the past 25 years has helped shape the waterfront into the vibrant community destination it is today.

The City began the phased transition in 2023 by assuming land management responsibilities at 57 Discovery Drive. The upcoming wind-up completes that process and aligns all waterfront operations under a unified municipal framework.

Waterfront programming and services will continue under City management, including:

Outdoor rink

Harbour tours

Waterfront trolley

Music and entertainment events

Community bookings

Both the City and HWT are committed to a seamless transition with minimal disruption. As operational responsibilities are integrated into City systems and processes, some short-term adjustments may occur, but core services and public access will remain in place.

For more information and updates, visit hamilton.ca/Hamilton-Waterfront-Trust-Transition.

