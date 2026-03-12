Avoid flooding with these tips from the City of Hamilton

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton is sharing tips to help residents prevent localized flooding ahead of heavy rainfall.

With significant precipitation anticipated, the City is preparing to respond to possible ponding, flooding and hazardous conditions. City crews are proactively clearing catch basins and inspecting flooding hot spots across Hamilton.

The City’s roads and drainage systems, such as catch basins, are designed to direct excess precipitation away from properties and into stormwater infrastructure.

Despite recent warmer weather, the ground may still be frozen and not able to absorb excess water; this can cause saturation or pooling in some areas. When the ground becomes saturated or groundwater levels rise above basement floors, the risk of localized flooding increases and can cause water to seep in through foundation cracks and gaps.

Residents are encouraged to take steps to prevent flooding in and around their homes.

Additional tips for residents include:

Following recent snowmelt, debris and garbage may be left behind; keep catch basins in front of your home clear of debris.

Inspect and clean your eavestroughs and downspouts to ensure they aren’t blocked.

If your home has a backwater valve installed, follow the manufacturer’s instructions for cleaning to ensure that it is functioning properly.

Check your sump pump to make sure it works properly.

If your home or area is prone to flooding, you may want to consider removing any valuables from basement floors to higher ground.

Motorists are urged to drive carefully as road flooding and/or ponding in low-lying areas can occur. Residents should always exercise caution around any bodies of water, but especially near creeks, bridges, culverts and dams.

