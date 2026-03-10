Cognota Raises $5.75M Series B to Lead Agentic Operations for Enterprise Learning

Learning teams don’t fail because they lack strategy...it's because work gets approved without a realistic view of capacity. This intelligence layer governs execution before things break.” — Ryan Austin

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognota, the market leader in Learning Operations (LearnOps®) software, today announced a US$5.75M Series B financing led by Blossom Street Ventures, with support from Comerica Bank and existing investors.The funding will accelerate Cognota’s development of agents across its platform with an intelligence layer designed to govern how learning work is prioritized, resourced, and executed inside large enterprises.

While HRIS and LMS platforms manage records and content delivery, Cognota addresses a different challenge: for learning and talent teams, demand for programs eventually outpaces capacity and the ability to execute.

“This round is about helping our customers deliver,” said Ryan Austin, Founder and CEO of Cognota. “Learning teams don’t fail because they lack strategy. They fail because work gets approved without a realistic view of capacity. We’re building the intelligence layer that governs execution before things break.”

At the center of the company’s Series B investment is an agentic system that will continuously evaluate demand signals, forecast capacity constraints, and dynamically recommend prioritization decisions before execution breaks down.

In the same way that Waze reroutes drivers before they hit traffic, Cognota monitors workload, skill alignment, sequencing dependencies, and budget exposure in real time. The new platform capabilities will surface execution risk early, recommend tradeoffs, and rebalance work while decisions can still be changed.

The result is a defensible, data-backed way for learning and talent leaders to say yes, no, or not yet.

Learning and talent leaders face rising demand, fixed or shrinking resources, and mounting pressure to deliver value to their organizations, but execution is still managed through spreadsheets, static estimates, and disconnected tools.

“Learning functions are being asked to deliver more with fewer resources, and legacy systems weren’t built for that reality,” said Sammy Abdullah, Managing Partner at Blossom Street Ventures. “Cognota is building the capabilities learning teams have been missing and bringing capacity, execution, and measurement into a single system.”

Cornerstone, the world’s largest talent experience platform, recently announced it will resell Cognota as part of its broader ecosystem - further validating the platform’s growing importance in the learning technology landscape. With a strong foundation in LearnOps®, Cognota is now leading innovation for agentic operations, marking a significant evolution in how enterprise talent and learning teams will operate.

