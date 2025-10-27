Cognota and Administrate Partner to Deliver a Unified Solution Through LearnOps® and Training Management

Partnership fills multiple market needs identified in recent 2025 Brandon Hall Group research brief.

TORONTO, CANADA, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognota, the leader in Learning Operations Software (LearnOps®), today announced a strategic partnership with Administrate, the leading Training Management System (TMS). Together, the companies bring clarity, and complementary capability, to an L&D ecosystem that needs all three pillars working in concert: LearnOps + TMS + LMS.

Learning leaders are under pressure: manual processes and disconnected systems create administrative burden, resource bottlenecks, and information silos; the result is inconsistent quality, regulatory risk, and programs undervalued with unclear ROI. A recent Brandon Hall Group research brief indicated that the market is asking for a way to reduce routine tasks, run a more frictionless process, and achieve regulatory preparedness. All this plus, expand without adding staff, provide unified reporting, optimize training, and show value.

What each system does and why both matter:

- LearnOps® (Cognota): Manages the business of learning operations - intake, planning, capacity, budgeting, prioritization, cross-functional workflows, and measurement.

- TMS (Administrate): Manages the business of running training - logistics, scheduling, resources, ILT/VILT delivery, and instructor operations.

- LMS: Delivers content to learners and maintains learner records.

Joint value for enterprises:

-AI-assisted workflows to reduce overhead and free teams from repetitive tasks.

- Standardized operating frameworks across locations to improve quality and efficiency.

- Systems integration that removes data silos between LearnOps, TMS, and LMS.

- Unified reporting and executive dashboards to demonstrate ROI and readiness.

“Too many platforms blur the lines between strategy and logistics,” said Ryan Austin, Founder & CEO, Cognota. “This partnership makes the boundaries clear and the outcomes stronger. L&D finally gets frictionless learning operations and world-class training management, so teams can scale, stay compliant, and prove impact.”

"Administrate is the leading platform to help enterprises manage the logistics of planning, scheduling, communicating, and identifying issues with instructor-led training," said John Peebles, CEO of Administrate. “By partnering with Cognota, we’re connecting those logistics and accompanying ILT data with the strategic planning, budgeting, and measurement disciplines that help learning leaders align to their corporate priorities; all without adding complexity or headcount.”

These systems are complementary, not competitive, each solves a different part of the operating model, eliminating process fragmentation and enabling unified analytics.

Availability & next steps

Cognota and Administrate will provide reference architectures and integration guidance so customers can connect their LearnOps, TMS, and LMS platforms quickly, align to governance and audit needs, and start reporting business results across the portfolio.

About Cognota

Cognota is the world’s leading LearnOps® platform, enabling L&D teams to align, plan, execute, and measure operations with the same rigor as any other business function. Learn more at www.cognota.com.

About Administrate

Administrate is the leading Training Management System (TMS), helping enterprise training teams automate logistics, streamline scheduling, and scale delivery.

