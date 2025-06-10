Cognota Announces Strategic Alliance with Deloitte Canada to Revolutionize Learning & Development Operations

Collaboration will provide a comprehensive, end-to-end solutions that bridges the critical gap between L&D strategy and operational excellence

TORONTO, CANADA, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognota, the pioneer in Learning Operations (LearnOps®) software, today announced a strategic alliance with Deloitte Canada to help organizations transform their Learning & Development (L&D) functions into strategic drivers of business value. This collaboration leverages Deloitte's expertise in Human Capital strategy, L&D transformation, and technology implementation alongside Cognota's purpose-built LearnOps platform.

The alliance aims to provide clients with comprehensive, end-to-end solutions that bridge the critical gap between L&D strategy and operational excellence. By integrating Cognota’s platform—which streamlines workflows from training intake and project management to resource allocation and impact measurement—with Deloitte's advisory services, the alliance will empower L&D teams to enhance efficiency, gain unprecedented operational visibility, and demonstrably prove their contribution to business outcomes through robust data analytics and ROI measurement.

"Organizations today demand more strategic value and measurable impact from their L&D functions," said Benoit Hardy-Vallée, National Leader for Learning at Deloitte Canada. "Our collaboration with Cognota allows us to offer clients a powerful combination of strategic guidance and a best-in-class operational platform. Together, we can help L&D leaders transform LearnOps to optimize operations, align learning investments with business priorities, and clearly demonstrate the ROI of workforce development initiatives."

"Cognota's mission is to power LearnOps for all enterprises, elevating L&D into a critical business function," stated Ryan Austin, Founder & CEO at Cognota. "Collaborating with Deloitte significantly accelerates our ability to reach global organizations seeking to modernize their learning operations. Deloitte's strategic insight and advisory power, combined with our dedicated LearnOps platform, creates a unique offering that will help clients unlock significant efficiency gains and prove the business impact of their L&D efforts."

The collaboration will focus on delivering integrated solutions targeting L&D operational excellence, enabling skills-based organization strategies, and providing robust L&D performance measurement and reporting. This collaboration leverages Deloitte's extensive experience in Human Capital transformation and its established ecosystem of technology alliances, combined with Cognota's leadership in the dedicated LearnOps category.

About Cognota

Cognota is the first and only LearnOps® platform for enterprise Talent and Learning and Development teams. Its award-winning software streamlines processes, and unlocks capacity, enabling performance improvements and delivering ROI. With Cognota, teams work more efficiently and can effectively demonstrate the business impact of Learning and Development initiatives. Operational excellence and business alignment starts with Cognota. Learn more at www.cognota.com.

