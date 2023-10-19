Winvale Wins Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Phoenix Award

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 11, Winvale received the Phoenix Award, the highest honor at the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Awards. The V3 Phoenix Award is presented to a V3 Certified Organization with the most impactful employee testimonial and demonstrated support of going above and beyond to aid Veteran employees and military spouses to work and thrive in Virginia. Winvale was chosen for the Phoenix Award out of 3,000 certified V3 companies.

“As a veteran myself, the V3 program is incredibly important to me and the veteran community,” said USAF Jeff Vittone (ret), President of Winvale. “Being recognized by the Virginia Department of Veteran Services for this prestigious award makes me proud to be part of the Winvale Group and to be a Virginian.”

The Fifth Annual V3 Awards, put on by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, and the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, capped off the Virginia Veterans and Military Affairs Conference. Over 500 attendees came to the awards ceremony, including Virginia Governor, Glenn Youngkin, who presented the Governor’s Awards.

Each year, the awards ceremony recognizes a wide range of V3 certified employers from small companies to large corporations in their exceptional efforts in recruiting, hiring, training Virginia Veterans and military spouses. The ceremony also serves as a reminder of how we can come together to continually support Virginia’s veteran community.

Since Winvale hired USAF Veteran Jeff Vittone (ret) President Jeff Vittone in 2019, has shifted more focus and support for veterans including employees, our clients, our non-profit partnerships (including Tech for Troops), and the local Richmond veteran community. This includes participating in veteran career fairs, sponsorships of local veteran golf tournaments, and starting a veteran support program for new clients.

“At Winvale, we believe it’s our corporate and social responsibility to aid veterans in our community and help them thrive wherever we can, whether that’s through hiring, lending a hand in Richmond to veteran-focused organizations in Richmond, or supporting our clients as they enter the federal marketplace,” said Vittone. “We will continue to make it our mission to support our veteran community, and we hope to encourage other businesses to do so as well.”

About the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program:

The V3 Program helps employers develop and implement long-term strategies and nationally recognized best practices in recruiting, hiring, and retaining Veterans.

About Winvale:

Winvale is a government contracts consultancy with a focus on the GSA Schedule program. Founded in 2003, Winvale provides expertise to companies seeking to conduct business with federal, state and local governments. Winvale also offers public sector services designed to help companies reach government buyers quickly by allowing them to place their products and services on its existing contract vehicles. Winvale’s client portfolio includes many small emerging firms as well as Fortune 500 and international companies.

Winvale in the Community: Our Commitment to Veterans