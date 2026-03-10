FinScan and Nexus AML partner to scale data-first AML operations

Advanced Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance solutions. AI accelerated financial crime operations.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FinScan , an Innovative Systems solution and leading provider of advanced AML and sanctions compliance solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Nexus AML to deliver data-first financial crime operations for regulated institutions worldwide.Data quality has emerged as one of the most significant operational challenges in financial crime compliance. In a FinScan poll of 550 compliance professionals, 59% reported that data quality consumes most of their time.Through this partnership, Nexus AML clients have the opportunity to leverage FinScan’s unique real-time data cleansing and sanctions, watchlist, and payment screening capabilities to reduce alert volumes and improve accuracy. In turn, FinScan’s clients and prospects can leverage Nexus AML’s AI operational services and expertise to help scale operations, manage case load volatility, and improve regulatory defensibility.“FinScan and Nexus AML share the belief that financial crime compliance must be both operationally scalable and strategically grounded in high-quality, compliance-ready data,” said Deborah Overdeput, Chief Operating Officer at Innovative Systems. “Our partnership brings together two complementary strengths: operational excellence in clearing and investigating alerts, and a data-first screening approach that reduces those alerts in the first place. Together, we’re helping institutions build AML programs that are more efficient, defensible, and sustainable.”“When we saw FinScan’s data-first approach in action, particularly how it reduces false positives at the source, we recognized a strong strategic alignment,” said Rob Cutler, Managing Director at Nexus AML. “As a trusted advisor to our clients, we focus on improving compliance and screening processes and easing operational pressure. Data quality is foundational to effective screening and case management. FinScan’s ability to reduce false positives at the source allows institutions to focus their investigative resources where they matter most.”FinScan’s data quality and enrichment capabilities assess, clean, standardize, and continuously monitor customer and transaction data so it remains “match-ready” for AML screening. This approach significantly improves screening accuracy, reduces false positives and negatives, and saves teams valuable time and resources—turning a traditionally manual challenge into an automated, defensible compliance asset.Nexus AML delivers expert-led AI and automation services across screening, transaction monitoring, KYC, customer due diligence (CDD), and enhanced due diligence (EDD). Operating on a flexible cost-per-case model, Nexus AML supports institutions experiencing peaks and troughs in AML caseloads, helping clear backlogs efficiently while maintaining regulator-ready standards.About Nexus AMLNexus AML combines agentic AI with deep financial crime expertise to deliver KYC, CDD and EDD as faster, more consistent and fully auditable processes. Its AI-driven workflows gather, normalise and reconcile customer data across systems and trusted external sources, surface gaps and inconsistencies, and prepare a clear customer view so analysts focus on judgement, rationale and risk outcomes rather than manual data handling. This improves quality and throughout, reduces rework and backlog risk, and ensures customer files remain accurate, explainable and ready for audit, supervision and ongoing monitoring as volumes and regulatory expectations grow. For more information, visit www.nexusaml.com About FinScanTrusted by hundreds of organizations worldwide, Innovative Systems, Inc.’s FinScanoffers advanced Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance technology and consulting solutions. Built on decades of experience in data management and proprietary matching technologies, FinScan provides a data-first, risk-based approach to ensure unparalleled accuracy and efficiency in identifying and reducing risk, accelerating AML compliance workflows, and optimizing team productivity. FinScan’s comprehensive, integrated platform includes Know Your Customer (KYC), unparalleled sanctions screening, risk scoring, data quality, and advisory services for implementing a holistic compliance program. FinScan offers flexible deployment including SaaS, on-premise, and hybrid options. FinScan’s SaaS clients screen more than 300 billion names a year. Learn more at www.finscan.com

