Innovative Systems appoints Ben Sher as Chief Revenue Officer to accelerate global growth and commercial expansion

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovative Systems, Inc. , provider of data quality, postal coding, application migration, and the FinScan suite of anti-money laundering (AML) compliance solutions, today announced the appointment of Ben Sher as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) based in the company’s London office. Sher will lead the company’s global revenue strategy, overseeing sales, go-to-market operations, partnerships, and commercial transformation initiatives to support the company’s next phase of accelerated growth.Sher brings more than 20 years of experience driving revenue expansion and operational scale across FinTech and enterprise SaaS organizations. An award-winning commercial leader, he has built and transformed global sales organizations, scaled B2B technology businesses, and consistently strengthened revenue operations and customer outcomes.Sher’s appointment underscores Innovative Systems’ continued investment in leadership and operational excellence as demand for modern compliance and data integrity solutions grows worldwide. In his role as CRO, he will focus on aligning global sales, expanding strategic partnerships, strengthening enterprise relationships, and driving sustainable, predictable growth.“Ben is a proven builder of high-performing commercial teams and a strategic leader who understands how to translate market opportunities into measurable results,” said Deborah Overdeput, Chief Operating Officer at Innovative Systems. “His track record of scaling international go-to-market operations and leading complex enterprise sales makes him an ideal fit as we continue to expand our global footprint and deepen our relationships with customers.”Most recently, Sher served as Managing Director, Head of Sales and Relationship Management, EMEA at SimCorp, where he was responsible for revenue growth across engagements with banks, asset managers, insurers and pension funds. Previously, Sher held senior leadership roles at T-REX, Funding Xchange, Q2, and FIS, where he led a range of commercial and operational functions, launching new solutions and scaling SaaS businesses across a variety of financial services verticals including capital markets and lending.About Innovative Systems, Inc.Innovative Systems delivers enterprise data, compliance, and integration solutions through the company’s leading FinScan, Enlighten, and PostLocatebrands. These solutions offer actionable insights and enable organizations to identify the hidden opportunities or risks in their data. We have pioneered best-in-class data quality, data management, and risk and compliance solutions in thousands of applications across 65 countries. Our cloud-based (SaaS), on-premise, and hybrid offerings deliver dramatic, measurable improvements in accuracy, cost, and time to production over alternatives. Learn more at www.innovativesystems.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

