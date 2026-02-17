FinScan advances AML compliance by strengthening real-time payments, data quality, and global reach

FinScan provides advanced Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance technology and consulting solutions.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FinScan , the anti-money laundering (AML) compliance solution of Innovative Systems , Inc., is proud to announce a series of successes it has achieved over the last 12 months. Together, these accomplishments demonstrate FinScan’s accelerating momentum driven by continuous product innovation, deep customer trust, and expanding adoption and performance improvements across financial services and banking sectors.“Compliance can’t be reactive anymore—it has to be real-time, risk-based, and built on high-quality data,” said Deborah Overdeput, Chief Operating Officer at Innovative Systems. “Everything we delivered over the last year—from expanded payment screening to API-first data quality and trade finance enhancements—moves the industry closer to that standard. We’re proud of our momentum, but more importantly, we’re helping set the new baseline for modern AML operations and improving outcomes for our customers around the world.”Technology and solution milestonesFinScan delivered a series of product and platform advancements in the last 12 months, designed to help financial institutions, fintechs, insurers, and payment service providers manage compliance risk at greater speed and scale.- Expanded payments coverage – Added FinScan Payments support for modern payment rails, including native IACH and Fedwire (ISO 20022), enabling broader transaction screening for real-time and batch transactions across domestic and cross-border flows.- Smarter, risk-based screening – Introduced advanced conditional logic to dynamically assess and review higher-risk transactions based on thresholds, corridors, counterparties, and custom blocklists—extending detection beyond traditional list-based checks.- Streamlined alert remediation – Enhanced the user interface to allow review teams to flag crucial exceptions during L2 escalations and achieve faster resolution.- Improved reporting and transparency – Upgraded transaction reporting to provide full match histories, review decisions, and peer validation, strengthening auditability and governance to support SAR/CTR filings.- API-first data quality controls – Expanded APIs for FinScan Enhance to enable real-time, in-flight data cleansing and parsing, improving record integrity and reducing missed true hits.- Advanced trade finance screening – Delivered granular, field-level configuration for trade finance documents and tighter integration with leading trade finance platforms, helping customers improve detection accuracy while typically reducing false positives by 3-8 times.Strategic leadership appointments designed to drive agility and growthThis year, FinScan will introduce a series of platform and product enhancements designed to modernize compliance operations, strengthen payment and digital-asset screening, and deliver greater intelligence and usability across the user experience. Planned updates focus on further improvements to scalability, dashboards and administrative workflows, and expanded real-time payments support.To support this next phase of innovation and expansion, the company has strengthened its leadership team with a series of strategic appointments aimed at accelerating product execution, deepening partnerships, and scaling global growth. Building on the leadership of Deborah Overdeput, who was appointed Chief Operating Officer last year, these additions bring a wealth of product, commercial, and partnership expertise to the organization.- Becki LaPorte joined as Principal, AML Strategy and Innovation, bringing deep sector insight to shape product direction and thought leadership.- Christopher Ostrowski became Product Management Leader to guide FinScan’s product roadmap and align innovation with real-world compliance needs.- Two new regional partnership leaders, Craig Lippman and Steve Emecz, joined to enhance FinScan’s global ecosystem by further enabling deeper collaboration with data, technology, and integration partners.- Ben Sher was appointed Chief Revenue Officer, leading global commercial strategy, go-to-market execution, and growth initiatives to expand reach and customer impact.“Together, these appointments reinforce our ability to innovate swiftly, execute with discipline, and deliver exceptional value for customers navigating an increasingly complex regulatory and risk landscape,” said Overdeput.Industry expansion leads to performance boosts as customer retention increasesAs the company’s customer base expanded to include neobanks and paytechs with high-volume payment-screening use cases, FinScan invested heavily in performance, testing rigor, and implementation efficiency. This has resulted in faster client onboarding and industry-leading response times at scale, including:- Processing capacity beyond 100 million transactions per day- Sub-second performance, with most transactions completing in under a quarter of a second- Response times as fast as 66 milliseconds per transaction in high-speed, single-threaded environments“Our focus on continuous performance optimization while maintaining full control is one of the reasons regulated financial institutions rely on us as a high-value partner when scalability and reliability are non-negotiable,” added Overdeput.In addition, the company’s customer retention rate (CRR) remains at a top-performing 93%, increasing slightly from 92%. According to retention benchmarks data, the average SaaS customer retention rate (CRR) is approximately 68%, and a good CRR for SaaS companies is generally 70% or higher, while those above 85% are top performers.About FinScanTrusted by hundreds of organizations worldwide, Innovative Systems, Inc.’s FinScanoffers advanced Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance technology and consulting solutions. Built on decades of experience in data management and proprietary matching technologies, FinScan provides a data-first, risk-based approach to ensure unparalleled accuracy and efficiency in identifying and reducing risk, accelerating AML compliance workflows, and optimizing team productivity. FinScan’s comprehensive, integrated platform includes Know Your Customer (KYC), unparalleled sanctions screening, risk scoring, data quality, and advisory services for implementing a holistic compliance program. FinScan offers flexible deployment including SaaS, on-premise, and hybrid options. FinScan’s SaaS clients screen more than 300 billion names a year. Learn more at www.finscan.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

