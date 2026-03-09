DNREC Now Soliciting Community Water Quality Improvement Grant Project Proposals

A floating wetlands project in South Bethany was awarded a Community Water Quality Improvement Grant /DNREC photo.

Grant Awards Are $25,000-$75,000 for Upcoming Cycle, With Deadline for Submissions April 29



The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control encourages Delaware non-profit organizations, conservation districts, community organizations and homeowners’ associations to submit project proposals to be considered for grant funds from DNREC’s Community Water Quality Improvement Grants program.

Funding for grant awards in this cycle is expected to range from $25,000 to $75,000 per project.

Projects will be reviewed by DNREC staff for funding through a competitive grant process; recommended projects will be presented to the Delaware Water Infrastructure Advisory Council. Applicants may submit up to two project proposals per grant cycle. Project guidelines and the grant application can be found at the de.gov/envfinance webpage.

Community Water Quality Improvement Grants assist in implementing projects or programs that improve water quality on developed lands with watershed improvement plans and strategies. Programs and projects selected for these grants must demonstrate innovative and sustainable methods, techniques, and/or practices for water quality improvements, with cost effective and measurable results.

Eligible projects may include:

Enhancement or restoration of water quality within an impaired watershed;

Community stormwater management improvements in existing developments in partnership with municipalities; and

Non‐regulatory or voluntary plans involving pollution control strategies, watershed-based restoration plans, whole basin management preliminary assessments, or community‐based stormwater permits.

Past projects that received Community Water Quality Improvement Grant funding have included:

A green roof installation;

Living shoreline installation and marsh enhancement to stop erosion;

A stormwater retrofit project featuring a wetland and bioswale to manage stormwater runoff from impervious surfaces;

Stream bank restoration to reduce erosion and sedimentation; and

Green stormwater improvements on Conwell Street in Seaford.

Grant proposals should be submitted by email to NPS.grants@delaware.gov with “Community Water Quality Improvement Grants” in the subject line. Emailed proposals must be less than 10MB. All grant proposals must be received by DNREC close of business (4:30 p.m. EDT) Wednesday, April 29.

