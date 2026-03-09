Cumberland Academy GA Opens Priority Enrollment & Tours

Cumberland Academy of Georgia in Atlanta opens priority enrollment and family tours for Grades 3–12 students with learning differences. Enrollment is limited.

ATLANTA CITY, GA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cumberland Academy of Georgia announced the opening of priority enrollment and family tours for prospective students in Lower School (Grades 3–5), Middle School (Grades 6–8), and Upper School (Grades 9–12). The initiative is intended to help families explore program fit earlier in the admissions process and learn more about Cumberland’s academic and student support model for independent neurodiverse learners with documented learning differences.

Family tours give parents and students an opportunity to visit campus, observe classroom structure, and discuss a student’s needs with the admissions team. Families who move forward in the process may be invited to submit an application and schedule a student shadow day to experience the school environment firsthand. Enrollment is limited.

“Priority enrollment and tours help families get clarity early,” said Debbi Scarborough, co-founder of Cumberland Academy of Georgia. “We want parents to see how our program supports students academically while reinforcing social and executive functioning development that many learners need to thrive.”

Cumberland Academy of Georgia serves students in grades 3–12 with documented learning differences, including Autism Level 1 and ADHD, among other learning profiles. As a special needs school, Cumberland provides structured autism support within a small-class setting and maintains an autism-friendly school environment designed to help students build confidence, strengthen communication, and develop skills that support long-term success in school and beyond.

Families interested in priority enrollment or scheduling a tour may contact the admissions office by phone or email.

About Cumberland Academy of Georgia

Cumberland Academy of Georgia is a nonprofit private school in Atlanta serving independent neurodiverse students in grades 3–12. Founded in 2007 by Debbi and Matthew Scarborough, the school offers college-prep academics and integrates social and life-skills development with executive functioning coaching. Cumberland Academy of Georgia holds accreditations from Cognia and the Georgia Accrediting Commission.

