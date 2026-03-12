Cumberland Academy of Georgia to Honor Legacy of Founding Board Member Valery Voyles at Annual "Party FORE a Purpose" Gala

ATLANTA CITY, GA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cumberland Academy of Georgia is proud to announce that its signature annual fundraising event, Party FORE a Purpose, will this year be dedicated to honoring the extraordinary life and enduring legacy of founding board member, Valery Voyles.

Valery Voyles was a cornerstone of the Cumberland Academy of Georgia community from its inception. As a founding board member, her visionary leadership and unwavering advocacy were instrumental in establishing the school as a premier institution for students with special needs.

Her passion for the academy’s mission was deeply personal, driven by a lifelong commitment to ensuring every child has access to an environment where they can thrive academically and socially.

"Valery’s heart was truly tied to Cumberland Academy of Georgia," says Founder and Head of School Debbi Scarborough. "She didn’t just help start a school; she helped build a family. This year, as we gather for our gala, we aren't just raising funds—we are celebrating a woman whose dedication paved the way for hundreds of students to find their voice and their future."

The Party FORE a Purpose gala serves as the academy’s primary fundraiser, with proceeds directly benefiting the specialized programs and student scholarships that make Cumberland a vital resource in Georgia. By dedicating this year’s event to Valery Voyles, the academy seeks to unite the community in a tribute to a leader who believed fiercely in the potential of every student.

Members of the community, local business leaders, and supporters of special education are invited to join this evening of remembrance, celebration, and philanthropy.

Event Details:

What: Party FORE a Purpose Gala

When: March 21st, 2026 at 6:30 pm

Where: TOPGOLF Alpharetta

Highlights: Join us for a night of food, drinks, dancing, a silent auction, and of course, TOPGOLF!

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are now available. For more information on how to attend or support the event in honor of Valery Voyles, please visit OUR EVENT WEBSITE.

About Cumberland Academy of Georgia:

Cumberland Academy of Georgia is a non-profit, fully accredited independent school specializing in the education of students in grades 4-12 with autism, attention deficit disorder (ADD), and other learning differences. The academy’s mission is to provide a safe, supportive, and challenging educational environment where students can reach their full potential.

Legal Disclaimer:

