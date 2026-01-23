Atlanta Dog Trainer Introduces Optional Enrichment Services for Daycare and Boarding Dogs

Atlanta Dog Trainer announces optional enrichment services designed to provide one-on-one engagement and mental stimulation for daycare and boarding dogs.

Our enrichment services are designed to support dogs that benefit from additional one-on-one engagement, mental stimulation, or calm interaction beyond standard group play” — Shelby Waxer

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta Dog Trainer, a long-established dog care and behavior organization in Georgia, has introduced optional Enrichment Services designed to enhance the experience of dogs enrolled in its daycare and boarding programs.

These enrichment offerings are available as an add-on for dogs who may benefit from additional one-on-one interaction, mental stimulation, or individualized engagement beyond standard group play. Participation is optional and does not replace any services already included in daycare or boarding.

“Our enrichment services are designed to support dogs that benefit from additional one-on-one engagement, mental stimulation, or calm interaction beyond standard group play,” said a representative from Atlanta Dog Trainer. “These sessions allow us to tailor care to each dog’s individual needs while maintaining the structure and routine dogs rely on.”

Inclusive Care for Every Dog

All dogs at Atlanta Dog Trainer already receive a comprehensive level of care, including:

All-day supervised group play

Socialization with other dogs

Affection, attention, and routine care from trained staff

Enrichment sessions are intended for dogs that may need extra support, calm interaction, or focused activities based on personality, energy level, or behavioral needs.

What Is an Enrichment Session?

Each enrichment session is a 30-minute, one-on-one experience with an Atlanta Dog Trainer staff member. Sessions are tailored to the individual dog and may be selected by the owner or determined by staff based on the dog’s needs that day.

Every session includes:

Photo updates sent to the phone number on file

Snacks, affection, and individualized attention

A designated enrichment activity selected for that session

Important Program Notes

Atlanta Dog Trainer emphasizes that enrichment sessions:

Do not include obedience or behavior training

Must not be confused with formal training sessions, which are scheduled separately

Are provided by staff members distinct from the training team

Do not replace included daycare or boarding playtime

Available Enrichment Options

Nosework & Snuffle Mat Time

This option encourages dogs to engage their natural scenting instincts while promoting calm focus and mental decompression. It is particularly beneficial for anxious dogs, dogs lacking confidence, and working or high-drive breeds that require structured mental stimulation.

Fetch & Tug Time

Designed for dogs that enjoy toy-based interaction, this option provides one-on-one play in secure, fenced areas. It is well-suited for dogs that thrive on personal engagement and benefit from additional physical activity alongside group play.

Snuggle & Belly Rub Session

This calm, low-energy option is ideal for dogs that prefer human interaction over active play. Sessions focus on bonding, gentle praise, cuddling, and relaxed attention.

About Atlanta Dog Trainer

Atlanta Dog Trainer has served the Atlanta metro area, including Alpharetta, Milton, and surrounding communities, for more than 20 years. Owned by master trainer and behavior specialist Shelby Waxer, the company is known for its science-based, humane, and structured approach to canine care.

With a focus on individualized attention and dog well-being, Atlanta Dog Trainer continues to expand services that support a wide range of canine needs.

