Infopro Learning Named to Training Industry’s 2026 Leadership Training Watch List

Infopro Learning has been named to the 2026 Leadership Training Watch List by Training Industry.

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infopro Learning has been named to the 2026 Leadership Training Watch List by Training Industry, a trusted research and information resource for corporate learning leaders.Training Industry annually announces its Top Training Companies™ lists to recognize the most innovative and impactful providers across critical sectors of the corporate learning marketplace. The Leadership Training Watch List highlights emerging and specialized companies that are delivering distinctive leadership development solutions to organizations worldwide.“This recognition underscores the depth and rigor of our Leadership Development practice,” said Dan Rust, VP – Leadership of Global Leadership Development, Infopro Learning. “Organizations today require leaders who can drive engagement of overwhelmed employees, communicate with clarity, navigate complexity, and build resilience within their teams. These leaders navigate ambiguity, complexity and continuous change to build high-performing teams. Our focus is on delivering leadership development experiences that are grounded in real business challenges, supported by measurable impact, and sustained beyond the classroom. Being named to this Watch List affirms the meaningful results we are helping our clients achieve.”Infopro Learning’s inclusion on the Watch List reflects its continued commitment to designing and delivering leadership development programs that address evolving business needs. The company partners with organizations to build leadership capability at multiple levels, aligning learning initiatives with strategic objectives and measurable outcomes.Training Industry shared the following perspective on this year’s recognition:“The 2026 Leadership Training Watch List recognizes up-and-coming and specialized providers that offer unique leadership development experiences for individuals and organizations alike,” said Danielle Draewell, director of market and business intelligence at Training Industry, Inc. “These companies strengthen leadership capability through a diverse range of learning methods and technologies, from coaching and instructor-led training to simulations, assessments and microlearning.”Infopro Learning’s leadership solutions integrate research-based frameworks, experiential learning, coaching, and technology-enabled delivery to support leaders in building critical capabilities such as strategic thinking, decision-making, communication, and team effectiveness.About Infopro LearningInfopro Learning is a global learning solutions partner that helps organizations transform their workforce development from strategy to scale. For 30 years, they have partnered with the world’s largest and most reputable companies, delivering Managed Learning Services , Leadership Development, Strategic Advisory, and Content Development solutions . Leveraging AI-driven innovation, they help organizations deliver greater impact while optimizing costs. With offices around the world, Infopro Learning is widely recognized as an industry thought leader, earning accolades from Brandon Hall Group, Nelson Hall, Training Industry, The Fosway Group, and the Learning Performance Institute.Website: www.Infoprolearning.comMedia Contact: info@infoprolearning.comAbout Training Industry, Inc.“We make connections.”TM Our company has a passion for making connections. We cultivate high-value conversations for select solution providers and with our highly engaged community of corporate learning and development leaders and decision-makers. These conversations benefit the entire training industry by surfacing challenges, sharing innovations and communicating rapidly evolving best practices.Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry’s courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.