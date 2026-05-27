Infopro Learning Earns LPI Gold Accreditation with 90% Score, Marking Second Consecutive Year of Independent Recognition

Infopro Learning Earns LPI Gold Accreditation

LPI recognizes Infopro Learning for excellence in workforce transformation, delivery capability, and client impact.

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infopro Learning has been awarded Gold Standard Accreditation by the Learning and Performance Institute (LPI), achieving an overall score of 90% across six independent performance domains. The recognition, valid for the period May 2026 to April 2027, places Infopro Learning in the highest tier of the LPI framework and marks the company's second consecutive year as an accredited learning provider.Gold Standard Accreditation is not awarded on application. It requires at least one prior year of full accreditation with no outstanding actions, an independently assessed KPI score above 75%, and two client-endorsed case studies that demonstrate quantified business outcomes. Infopro Learning exceeded the threshold in every domain, posting scores of 100% in Financial Stability, 97% in Delivery Capability, 94% in Business Integrity, 90% in Client Value Proposition, and 86% in Quality Management.The client case studies submitted for review demonstrate the business impact that underpins Infopro Learning's workforce transformation positioning. One engagement delivered a 15% improvement in client sales performance. A second, with a global energy company, produced $8 million in cost savings while enabling the production of 200 learning assets at 20% faster speed. Both outcomes were independently verified as part of the LPI accreditation process."Unlike most industry recognition, the LPI accreditation stress-tests whether execution truly matches brand positioning and scoring above 90% across every criterion confirms we have the foundations, the capability and the integrity to deliver on every promise we make to our clients. In EMEA, we work with organisations who need a partner that remains accountable, they cannot afford learning programmes that look credible on paper and collapse in practice. Achieving gold status this year - evidenced entirely by measurable client ROI - is proof that our accountability doesn't end at launch. It's where it begins. A special thanks to our incredible clients who are on our regional growth journey with us"- Leon Boland, Vice President, Learning Consulting, EMEA, Infopro LearningThe Gold award comes at a point of significant momentum for Infopro Learning's EMEA practice, which has scaled from approximately £500,000 to around £8 million in revenue over three years. That growth reflects enterprise demand for workforce transformation that integrates human expertise with AI and passes efficiency gains directly to clients, rather than absorbing them as margin.“Workforce transformation is not a regional conversation. Every organization we work with, whether in North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific, is wrestling with the same question: how do you build a workforce that performs, not just one that completes training? Independent accreditation at this level tells our clients that we hold ourselves to the same standard of proof we ask of our work. The global enterprises we partner with deserve nothing less, and frankly, neither do their people."- Sriraj Mallick, CEO, Infopro Learning.Infopro Learning's accreditation for the 2026 to 2027 cycle will be supported by continued investment in its EMEA consulting practice, the ongoing development of its AI-powered skills platform OneGuru, and a deepening focus on outcome measurement that connects learning design to verifiable business performance.About Infopro LearningInfopro Learning is a global learning solutions partner that helps organizations transform their workforce development from strategy to scale. For 30 years, they have partnered with the world's largest and most reputable companies, delivering Managed Learning Services Leadership Development , Strategic Advisory, and Content Development solutions . Leveraging AI-driven innovation, they help organizations deliver greater impact while optimizing costs. With offices around the world, Infopro Learning is widely recognized as an industry thought leader, earning accolades from Brandon Hall Group, Nelson Hall, Training Industry, The Fosway Group, and the Learning Performance Institute.Website: www.infoprolearning.com Media Contact: info@infoprolearning.com

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