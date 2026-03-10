Revinylize Recycling Collaborative Achieves 30 Million Pounds Recycled Milestone

Industry collaboration dramatically exceeds original recycling targets in 2025 while expanding collection, recycling partners and geographic reach

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Revinylize Recycling Collaborative™, an initiative founded by the Polymeric Exterior Products Association (PEPA), today announced a major milestone for the initiative: more than 30 million pounds of post-consumer rigid vinyl was recycled in 2025 through the program’s growing network of participants and verified recycling partners, according to independent verification by GreenCircle Certified.

The achievement reflects the continued expansion and success of Revinylize, which was launched to increase the recycling of post-consumer rigid vinyl materials across the exterior building products supply chain. The recycling program creates a one-stop solution for builders, remodelers, distributors and consumers to connect with verified recyclers and collection sites. By capturing material that would otherwise be landfilled, Revinylize helps turn waste into valuable new products, reduces landfill use and cuts carbon emissions.

Through the collective efforts of manufacturers, recyclers, distributors and other industry partners, the initiative has rapidly scaled its impact and significantly exceeded early expectations for the program since it launched in 2023. Over the past year, the Collaborative expanded into new geographic markets while adding additional recyclers, collection points and participating companies. These developments have strengthened the program’s infrastructure and helped

accelerate the volume of materials being diverted from landfills and returned to productive use.

Originally established with a goal of recycling 5 million pounds annually, the program’s growth to more than 30 million pounds recycled in 2025 alone highlights the power of industry-wide partnerships and the increasing momentum behind rigid vinyl recycling.

“This milestone represents an important moment for the Revinylize Recycling Collaborative and the broader polymeric exterior products industry,” said Matt Dobson, Senior Vice President, PEPA, who leads the initiative. “We are incredibly excited about this achievement and deeply grateful to the organizations that have committed themselves to this cause. Their leadership and collaboration have helped us build a strong foundation for recycling rigid vinyl products and demonstrate what is possible when the industry works together toward a shared goal.”

While celebrating this achievement, the Collaborative also sees significant opportunity for continued growth in the years ahead as additional companies, recyclers and partners join the effort.

“Recycling plays a vital role in the broader sustainability movement,” Dobson added. “The more we recycle, the greater the positive impact we can have on the environment. By expanding the recycling of rigid vinyl products, we are helping build a stronger circular economy for our industry while also supporting meaningful reductions in our collective carbon footprint.”

The Revinylize Recycling Collaborative will continue expanding its network of partners and recycling infrastructure as it works to make rigid vinyl recycling the norm across the industry.

About the Polymeric Exterior Products Association (PEPA)

The Polymeric Exterior Products Association (PEPA) is the trade association representing the wide range of polymeric exterior building and home improvement products used to build resilient, beautiful home exteriors across North America. Our goal is to create more relevance, value and impact for our products for all those in the value chain. By uniting members across our category, we aim to promote the benefits of polymeric products to the homebuilding industry and drive a more significant impact than ever before.

