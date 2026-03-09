Lansing Building Products Joins the Polymeric Exterior Products Association (PEPA) as Newest Member

Industry-Leading Distributor Becomes Latest Member in Trade Association’s New Distributor Category

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Polymeric Exterior Products Association (PEPA), the trade association representing the wide range of polymeric exterior building products used to build resilient, beautiful homes across North America, today announced that Lansing Building Products has joined the organization as its newest member company, further strengthening PEPA’s recently launched distributor membership category.

Founded in 1955 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Lansing Building Products is a leading supplier of exterior building materials to professional contractors across the U.S. The company operates more than 100 branches and offers a broad portfolio of products, including siding, windows, doors, decking, railing, gutters, tools and related accessories. Known for its strong contractor relationships and service-focused culture, Lansing supports residential new construction, repair and remodeling markets with local expertise backed by national scale.

Lansing’s membership reflects continued momentum behind PEPA’s distributor category, which was strategically designed to bring distributors into closer partnership with manufacturers and other industry stakeholders on key efforts, including advocacy, workforce development, market access and recycling initiatives.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lansing Building Products to PEPA,” said Kate Offringa, President & CEO, PEPA. “Lansing has built its reputation on trusted relationships, operational excellence and a deep understanding of contractors’ needs. That perspective is invaluable as we work to strengthen the entire polymeric exterior building products’ value chain.”

Offringa added that distributors are where strategy meets the jobsite. “By having respected leaders like Lansing at the table, we’re ensuring that real-world insights help shape our work on numerous initiatives,” she said. “Lansing has long been a partner in our VSI Certified Installer Program. Their nationwide footprint and influence will help amplify our collective impact across other PEPA initiatives. We’re excited to have them on board and look forward to expanding our distributor community with companies that share our commitment to advancing the industry together.”

About the Polymeric Exterior Products Association (PEPA)

The Polymeric Exterior Products Association (PEPA) is the trade association representing the wide range of polymeric exterior building products used to build resilient, beautiful home exteriors across North America. Our goal is to create more relevance, value and impact for our products for all those in the value chain. By uniting members across our category, we aim to promote the benefits of polymeric products to the homebuilding industry and drive a more significant impact than ever before.

