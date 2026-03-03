QXO Joins PEPA as Newest Member, Marking Launch of Trade Association’s Distributor Membership Category

Distributor category launch fuels broader partnership and long-term growth across the polymeric exterior products industry.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Polymeric Exterior Products Association (PEPA), the trade association representing the wide range of polymeric exterior building products used to build resilient, beautiful homes across North America, is pleased to announce that QXO has joined the association as its newest member company.

QXO’s membership also marks an important milestone for PEPA: the official launch of its new distributor membership category, designed to bring leading distributors into boots-on-the-ground partnership with product manufacturers and other industry stakeholders on advocacy efforts around market access, workforce training and recycling.

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, QXO is the fastest growing publicly traded distributor of building products in North America. The company specializes in helping contractors, distributors and suppliers streamline operations, improve efficiency and grow their businesses with confidence. With deep roots in the building materials sector, the company supports both commercial and residential markets through technology that enhances product availability, inventory management, order tracking and customer service.

With a network of approximately 8,000 professionals across North America, QXO is committed to growing to $50 billion in annual revenues, providing the scale contractors and distributors need to win in a rapidly evolving marketplace. Through strategic investments in digital tools and a customer-first mindset, QXO ensures customers have access to the right products, at the right time, with the right information.

“We are thrilled to welcome QXO as PEPA’s newest member and the first to join under our distributor category,” said Kate Offringa, President & CEO, PEPA. “Distributors play a critical role in connecting manufacturers with contractors and builders across the country. By bringing distributors into our membership, we create new opportunities to advance shared industry priorities.”

As PEPA expands its membership to include distributors, the organization aims to foster greater impact on key issues affecting the building materials sector, including workforce challenges, sustainability and recycling and market growth.

“QXO’s leadership in distribution and technology makes them an ideal partner as we unlock this new chapter,” Offringa said. “We look forward to working alongside QXO and welcoming additional distributors who share our commitment to strengthening the polymeric exterior products industry and driving meaningful progress across the marketplace.”

About the Polymeric Exterior Products Association (PEPA)

The Polymeric Exterior Products Association (PEPA) is the trade association representing the wide range of polymeric exterior building products used to build resilient, beautiful home exteriors across North America. Our goal is to create more relevance, value and impact for our products for all those in the value chain. By uniting members across our category, we aim to promote the benefits of polymeric products to the homebuilding industry and drive a more significant impact than ever before.

