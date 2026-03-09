Hydrogen Core Network Operators Publish Details For Capacity Reservations From 19 March 2026

BERLIN, GERMANY, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- To further support the ramp-up of the hydrogen market and offer market participants investment and planning security, the operators of the hydrogen core network will launch a coordinated process for reserving initial hydrogen core network capacities on 19 March 2026. The process will be based on a market information package published today. It provides the related information on the development of the hydrogen core network in the form of clusters and the capacities available therein and is available on the websites of the hydrogen core network operators. The process will allow companies to secure the entry and exit capacities required for their supply relationships at an early stage -- an important contribution to securing hydrogen projects in Germany.'With the coordinated marketing process, we are taking another important step towards a successful market ramp-up in Germany and Europe. The possibility to reserve capacities simplifies access to the hydrogen core network and gives companies security for their project developments,' emphasises Barbara Fischer, Managing Director of FNB Gas.From the start date, capacities can be reserved on the basis of a model contract agreed within the industry using a standardised application form. The form will be published on 19 March 2026 on the website of the hydrogen core network operator responsible for the respective entry or exit points. In the first step, reservations will be based on the network and capacity structures for the years 2026 to 2030 listed in the market information package. The capacity and cluster developments for the following years will be published subsequently by the hydrogen core network operators, taking into account the gas and hydrogen network development plan. With the start of the capacity reservation process, the hydrogen core network operators are providing an important impetus for cross-border hydrogen transport and the market ramp-up in Germany. It creates a reliable framework for the development of supply chains and long-term investment planning in the European hydrogen market.Media contactsAquaDuctus Pipeline GmbHPress office+49 561 934-3636aquaductus@gascade.debadenoxaNETZE GmbHPress officepresse@badenova.deBayernets GmbHDirk Barz+49 89 89 05 72-151dirk.barz@bayernets.depresse@bayernets.deCreos Deutschland GmbHDr. Carola Jung+49 6841 9886 113Wasserstoff@creos-net.deCreos Deutschland Wasserstoff GmbHDr. Carola Jung+49 6841 9886 113Wasserstoff@creos-net.deFerngas Netzgesellschaft mbHHagen Kroppnetzwirtschaft@ferngas.deFluxys Deutschland GmbHDaniel Weberdaniel.weber@fluxys.comGASCADE Gastransport GmbHPress office+49 561 934 3636presse@gascade.deGasunie Deutschland Transport Services GmbHDr. Philipp v. Bergmann-Korn+49 172 5410265presse@gasunie.deGastransport Nord GmbHDr. Robert Schulzwasserstoff@gtg-nord.deHamburger Energienetze GmbHBernd Filitz+49 40 23 66 35 07NaTran Deutschland GmbHPress officecommunication@natran-deutschland.deNBB Netzgesellschaft Berlin-Brandenburg mbH & Co. KGAndreas Wendt+49 30 81 876 2220presse@nbb-netzgesellschaft.deN-ERGIE Netz GmbHMichael Enderlein+49 911 80258071presse@n-ergie.deNetze BW GmbHMaike Hagedernm.hagedorn@enbw.comNowega GmbHKai Tenzer+49 251 60998345presse@nowega.deOpen Grid Europe GmbHKristian Peters-Lach+49 201 3642 12622kristian.peters-lach@oge.netONTRAS Gastransport GmbHSebastian Lutber+49 3412 711 122 24presse@ontras.comRheinNetz GmbHPress office+49 221 4746-588presse@rng.deSachsenNetze HS.HD GmbHJohanna Lemke+49 351 5630 44936Johanna.Lemke@SachsenEnergie.deterranets bw GmbHNadine Leiker+49 711 7812 1266presse@terranets-bw.deThyssengas H2 GmbHPeter Alexewicz+49 231 91291 3189presse@thyssengas.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.