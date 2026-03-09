Hydrogen Core Network Operators Publish Details For Capacity Reservations From 19 March 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- To further support the ramp-up of the hydrogen market and offer market participants investment and planning security, the operators of the hydrogen core network will launch a coordinated process for reserving initial hydrogen core network capacities on 19 March 2026. The process will be based on a market information package published today. It provides the related information on the development of the hydrogen core network in the form of clusters and the capacities available therein and is available on the websites of the hydrogen core network operators. The process will allow companies to secure the entry and exit capacities required for their supply relationships at an early stage -- an important contribution to securing hydrogen projects in Germany.
'With the coordinated marketing process, we are taking another important step towards a successful market ramp-up in Germany and Europe. The possibility to reserve capacities simplifies access to the hydrogen core network and gives companies security for their project developments,' emphasises Barbara Fischer, Managing Director of FNB Gas.
From the start date, capacities can be reserved on the basis of a model contract agreed within the industry using a standardised application form. The form will be published on 19 March 2026 on the website of the hydrogen core network operator responsible for the respective entry or exit points. In the first step, reservations will be based on the network and capacity structures for the years 2026 to 2030 listed in the market information package. The capacity and cluster developments for the following years will be published subsequently by the hydrogen core network operators, taking into account the gas and hydrogen network development plan. With the start of the capacity reservation process, the hydrogen core network operators are providing an important impetus for cross-border hydrogen transport and the market ramp-up in Germany. It creates a reliable framework for the development of supply chains and long-term investment planning in the European hydrogen market.
Media contacts
AquaDuctus Pipeline GmbH
Press office
+49 561 934-3636
aquaductus@gascade.de
badenoxaNETZE GmbH
Press office
presse@badenova.de
Bayernets GmbH
Dirk Barz
+49 89 89 05 72-151
dirk.barz@bayernets.de
presse@bayernets.de
Creos Deutschland GmbH
Dr. Carola Jung
+49 6841 9886 113
Wasserstoff@creos-net.de
Creos Deutschland Wasserstoff GmbH
Dr. Carola Jung
+49 6841 9886 113
Wasserstoff@creos-net.de
Ferngas Netzgesellschaft mbH
Hagen Kropp
netzwirtschaft@ferngas.de
Fluxys Deutschland GmbH
Daniel Weber
daniel.weber@fluxys.com
GASCADE Gastransport GmbH
Press office
+49 561 934 3636
presse@gascade.de
Gasunie Deutschland Transport Services GmbH
Dr. Philipp v. Bergmann-Korn
+49 172 5410265
presse@gasunie.de
Gastransport Nord GmbH
Dr. Robert Schulz
wasserstoff@gtg-nord.de
Hamburger Energienetze GmbH
Bernd Filitz
+49 40 23 66 35 07
NaTran Deutschland GmbH
Press office
communication@natran-deutschland.de
NBB Netzgesellschaft Berlin-Brandenburg mbH & Co. KG
Andreas Wendt
+49 30 81 876 2220
presse@nbb-netzgesellschaft.de
N-ERGIE Netz GmbH
Michael Enderlein
+49 911 80258071
presse@n-ergie.de
Netze BW GmbH
Maike Hagedern
m.hagedorn@enbw.com
Nowega GmbH
Kai Tenzer
+49 251 60998345
presse@nowega.de
Open Grid Europe GmbH
Kristian Peters-Lach
+49 201 3642 12622
kristian.peters-lach@oge.net
ONTRAS Gastransport GmbH
Sebastian Lutber
+49 3412 711 122 24
presse@ontras.com
RheinNetz GmbH
Press office
+49 221 4746-588
presse@rng.de
SachsenNetze HS.HD GmbH
Johanna Lemke
+49 351 5630 44936
Johanna.Lemke@SachsenEnergie.de
terranets bw GmbH
Nadine Leiker
+49 711 7812 1266
presse@terranets-bw.de
Thyssengas H2 GmbH
Peter Alexewicz
+49 231 91291 3189
presse@thyssengas.com
Sabine Froning
Communication Works - Froning, Reise GmbH
sabine@communicationwork.eu
