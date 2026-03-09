Officer Involved Shooting in Miami-Dade County

March 9, 2026

MIAMI, Fla. ~ On March 7th, 2026, at approximately 5:30am , State Troopers responded to calls of a reckless driver operating a vehicle eastbound in the westbound lanes of State Road 836, near NW 107 Ave, in Miami-Dade County.

A Trooper located the vehicle in the grassy center median of State Road 836 and made contact with a female subject, who also had a young child in the vehicle. While the Trooper was interacting with female subject, the subject brandished a knife and stabbed the Trooper in the head, neck, and shoulder. The Trooper discharged his firearm and struck the subject.

The Trooper and the subject were both transported to HCA Kendall Trauma. It was later determined that the female subject had active arrest warrants for child neglect, child abuse, and fleeing and eluding law enforcement. The Department of Children and Families has taken the child into their care.

The subject will be booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail once medically released from the hospital. As this remains an active criminal investigation into the subject, no further comment will follow from the Florida Highway Patrol. As is standard during an officer involved shooting, FDLE is conducting a review of the use of force by the involved Trooper.