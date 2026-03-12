FHP and U.S. Border Patrol Arrests 15 Criminal Illegal Aliens in Targeted Detail

March 12, 2026

KEY LARGO, Fla. ~ On March 9, 2026, the Florida Highway Patrol’s Criminal Alien Apprehension Team (CAAT), working in coordination with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), carried out a targeted immigration enforcement operation in Key Largo, Florida, as part of Operation Tidal Wave.

During the operation, CAAT Troopers and CBP Agents apprehended 15 individuals unlawfully present in the United States from Cuba, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, and Guatemala. All subjects taken into custody had extensive criminal histories. Their prior charges and convictions included:

Prior deportation offenses

Multiple counts of battery and domestic violence

Driving without a license

Offenses involving underage persons

Failure to appear in court

Possession of cocaine

Possessing, producing, and distributing marijuana

Theft and multiple burglary offenses

Home invasion, including incidents involving deadly weapons

Felon in possession of a firearm

Aggravated battery

Obstruction of justice

“The Florida Highway Patrol leads in the apprehension and arrest of criminal illegal allies who have committed violent crimes here or abroad,” said Executive Director Dave Kerner. “Our Criminal Alien Apprehension Team (CAAT) and federal partners are executing targeted, coordinated operations that remove criminal aliens off our streets. This is what accountability looks like, and Florida will continue to lead with decisive action to protect our residents.”

“Border security is a whole-of-government effort, and the success of our mission depends on strong partnerships with federal, state, and local agencies, including the Florida Highway Patrol. Our partners are vital to our operations and serve as a force multiplier, enabling us to respond swiftly and effectively to threats, protect our communities, and uphold the security of our nation’s borders,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Samuel Briggs, Miami Sector.

This operation underscores Florida’s continued commitment to protecting its communities from individuals who engage in criminal activity and violate U.S. immigration law. Through coordinated efforts like Operation Tidal Wave, state and federal partners are working proactively to identify threats, uphold public safety, and ensure that those who repeatedly disregard the law are held accountable and removed off our streets.

Since March 2025, under U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s 287(g) program, the Florida Highway Patrol has apprehended more than 9,000 illegal aliens, including more than 1,600 with previous criminal history.