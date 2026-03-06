Florida Highway Patrol Congratulates the Graduation of Transitional Recruit Class XXII

March 6, 2026

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. ~ The Florida Highway Patrol yesterday celebrated the graduation of 15 new troopers of Transitional Recruit Class XXII. This specialized program is designed for law enforcement officers already certified in Florida or in other states with less than two years of experience, allowing them to transfer their skills and meet Florida’s training standards.

The graduates bring experience from federal agencies, county sheriff’s offices, and municipal police departments across Florida. Five are U.S. military veterans, representing the Army, Navy, and Marine Corps—adding a diversity of experience and knowledge to the Patrol.

Over the course of the academy, the class completed more than 320 hours of advanced training to earn their place as Florida State Troopers. The new troopers will report to their assigned duty stations and begin field training under a certified Field Training Officer. They will spend 10 to 14 weeks working alongside their FTO before transitioning to solo patrol duties.

“It is my honor to welcome these 15 highly motivated, hard‑working individuals into the Florida Highway Patrol family,” said Executive Director Dave Kerner. “Each of them has demonstrated the discipline and dedication required to protect Florida’s communities, and they are prepared to uphold the standards of excellence that make the Florida Highway Patrol the state’s leading law enforcement agency.”

“These new troopers have met every challenge placed before them and proven they are ready to serve with the same honor and dedication that define the Florida Highway Patrol,” said FHP Colonel Howze. “They have shown exceptional character and a deep commitment to public service. As they begin their careers with Patrol, they carry the trust of this agency and the communities they will serve, and I know they will uphold that trust every day.”

Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida has become the strongest law-and-order state in the nation, with the Florida Highway Patrol recognized as one of strongest and most respected law enforcement agencies in the nation. Nearly 2,000 State Troopers serve Florida’s 23 million residents and 143 million visitors each day, united by the mission to provide highway safety and security through excellence in service, education, and enforcement. As the state continues to grow, FHP is seeking dedicated men and women who are ready to serve, protect, and uphold these standards of excellence.

We are currently processing applicants for the below upcoming classes.

September 14, 2026 – 156th Basic Recruit Class

September 21, 2026 – 24th Transitional Recruit Class

To find out more about being a Trooper, go to BeATrooper.com.