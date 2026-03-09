VESSL AI Showcases GPU Cloud Platform for Physical AI at NVIDIA GTC 2026

Company to demonstrate VESSL Cloud and large-scale training infrastructure for robotics and simulation-driven Physical AI

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VESSL AI , an AI infrastructure company led by CEO Jae-man Ahn, today announced its participation in NVIDIA GTC 2026, one of the world’s largest AI conferences, taking place March 13–16 in San Jose. At the event, the company will showcase technologies designed to support large-scale AI development and Physical AI infrastructure.The conference marks VESSL AI’s first global exhibition since shifting its business focus to its GPU cloud platform, VESSL Cloud. During the event, the company will operate a dedicated booth to demonstrate how developers and enterprises can efficiently access and utilize large-scale GPU resources for AI workloads and Physical AI development.Key Highlights at GTC 2026• Unified Orchestration Platform: VESSL AI provides software technology that enables the efficient use of distributed GPU infrastructure through a unified orchestration platform, simplifying large-scale AI development and operations.• VESSL Cloud Onboarding Tour: The company will demonstrate how AI development environments can be quickly deployed through its platform.• Smart Pausing: Automatically pauses idle GPU resources to reduce infrastructure costs.• Seamless Integration: Developers can continue working within their existing code editor environments while seamlessly utilizing cloud-based GPU resources.• Centralized Dashboard: Allows administrators to monitor GPU usage across teams and users, helping identify idle resources and manage infrastructure spending.VESSL AI will also introduce its large-scale operating architecture designed for robotics and simulation-driven Physical AI development. Physical AI systems rely on large-scale simulations that replicate real-world environments, generating massive datasets that require high-performance computing infrastructure.To address these requirements, VESSL AI will showcase its Fluid Computing strategy, which dynamically allocates multiple GPUs for complex robotics simulations and large-scale model training workloads.“Competition in AI infrastructure is no longer just about securing more GPUs,” said Jae-man Ahn, CEO of VESSL AI. “What matters is how efficiently distributed computing resources can be utilized. Through GTC 2026, we aim to strengthen our position as a global AI infrastructure company optimized for the Physical AI era.”________________________________________About VESSL AIVESSL AI is an AI infrastructure company that provides orchestration software designed to support large-scale AI development and operations. Its platform enables the efficient use of distributed GPU infrastructure, allowing organizations to manage and run AI workloads across the entire lifecycle—from model training and experimentation to deployment—in a unified environment.Its GPU cloud service, VESSL Cloud, allows enterprises and developers to access and utilize large-scale GPU resources without the complexity of building and managing their own infrastructure.

