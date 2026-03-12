Pyler to Take Center Stage at NVIDIA GTC 2026, Advancing Leadership in Video T&S and Brand Suitability

Pyler takes the stage at NVIDIA GTC 2026

From the stage to the show floor, Pyler is making its mark at the AI industry's most anticipated event of the year.

CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pyler is set to make a high-profile debut at NVIDIA GTC 2026 this March in San Jose. The video understanding specialist will showcase its technology through a technical talk, a poster reception, and a dedicated exhibition booth.GTC has evolved into the definitive forum for the global AI industry, far outgrowing its roots as a corporate event. With NVIDIA’s GPUs now the lifeblood of AI development, GTC 2026 is poised to be a massive draw for the sector’s top-tier researchers and investors.Pyler's Presence at GTC 2026Pyler’s participation begins on March 15, one day before the official conference opening. Pyler Research Lab will lead a poster reception titled "Scene-Aware Summarization for Long-Form and Multi-Video RAG," pushing the boundaries of how AI interprets and retrieves complex video data.Throughout the week, Pyler will operate its exhibition booth as a hub for industry dialogue and host a private happy hour for stakeholders. The team is prepared to demo its technical roadmap and real-world impact in Trust & Safety (T&S) and Brand Suitability, areas where Pyler is rapidly setting new benchmarks.On March 19, the spotlight shifts to CEO Jaeho Oh. Taking the stage at GTC, his talk, "Scaling Trustworthy Multi-Modal Video Intelligence," will peel back the curtain on how Pyler builds robust AI systems for high-stakes commercial environments.Accelerating Video AI Development with NVIDIAPyler has accelerated its growth by leveraging NVIDIA’s cutting-edge technology since its founding in 2021. The company made waves in early 2025 as the first in Korea to deploy the NVIDIA Blackwell DGX B200 system. That momentum continued as Pyler secured the grand prize at the 2025 NVIDIA Inception Startup Grand Challenge, beating out a field of over 80 competitive startups."GTC is the perfect stage to demonstrate the massive scale of video processing we’ve mastered alongside NVIDIA," says a Pyler spokesperson. "We aren’t just participating; we’re here to cement our leadership in the video T&S space and scale our partner ecosystem globally."About Pyler's Video AI PlatformAt the heart of Pyler’s platform is Antares, its proprietary multimodal AI engine. Unlike legacy tools that rely on surface-level metadata, Antares analyzes video in real time to ensure ads never appear in brand-unsafe environments. It’s a level of precision that has already won over giants like Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, and Kenvue.Beyond the brand safety domain, Pyler is also expanding its infrastructure for Trust & Safety. Its tools are designed to detect and neutralize deepfakes and manipulated media before they go viral."It’s an honor to stand on the GTC stage alongside the architects of the AI era," says Jaeho Oh, CEO of Pyler. "As we scale our operations across the U.S., U.K., and Israel, we’re focused on one thing: providing the world's most reliable infrastructure for large-scale video processing."About PylerPyler is a video understanding AI company founded in 2021, developing multimodal AI technology for brand safety, contextual targeting, and T&S in video environments. Built on its proprietary Antares model, Pyler's platform serves global clients in media, advertising, and platform safety. The company maintains a close technical collaboration with NVIDIA and was recognized as a top winner at the NVIDIA Inception Startup Grand Challenge 2025.

