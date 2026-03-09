Studycat visits ISF Cambodia to commemorate 20-year anniversary

ISF childrens party, ISF students dancing Studycat FC team, ISF football tournament ISF children's party, students peacock ceremonial dance performance

Studycat team firsthand look at language learning in action, connecting years of digital education to real classrooms and communities in Phnom Penh.

Observing the students present their projects in English confirms the value of accessible digital education.” — Jake Whiddon, Studycat Head of Learning

HONG KONG, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives of Studycat, a global leader in kids language learning apps, recently traveled to Phnom Penh to participate in the Indochina Starfish Foundation (ISF) 20th anniversary celebrations. The visit served to strengthen the ongoing partnership between the two organizations and provided a direct look at how English language acquisition is supported in underserved communities.

Observing language proficiency in action

The visit coincided with ISF Children’s Day, featuring student performances and academic exhibitions. Students presented school projects in English, showcasing the fluency and confidence developed through ISF’s educational programs.



Long-term impact on student learning

During the event, several former students shared their experiences using Studycat English during their primary education at ISF. These testimonials highlighted the role of the application in building foundational language skills in a fun, exciting way. The feedback reinforces the importance of providing accessible, high-quality resources to support children’s educational journeys over several years.

A commitment to holistic development

"Observing the students present their projects in English confirms the value of accessible digital education," said Jake Whiddon, Head of Learning, Studycat. "The enthusiasm at the children’s party and the testimonials from former students show how consistent support helps children gain confidence and skills for life"

Supporting youth through community and sport

The visit concluded with the ISF Ian Thompson Memorial football tournament. Studycat sponsors the Studycats FC, an under-10 boys’ team, who competed throughout the day-long event. This sponsorship, alongside participation in a community walk through local neighborhoods, reflects a commitment to supporting the broader environment in which these students live and learn.

About Studycat

Studycat inspires children worldwide to learn new languages through educational language learning apps that make learning feel like play. Its five apps, Studycat English, Spanish, French, German, and Chinese, are available on iOS and Android devices and have earned over 50,000 five-star reviews from families globally.

